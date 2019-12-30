The Peterborough United fans speak! ‘The players deserved awful marks, the manager deserved a zero, it was disgraceful, something is very wrong and an attempt to stay positive

Several Peterborough United players received a ‘stinker’ rating in the Petreborough Telegraph following yesterday’s (December 29) horrible 4-0 League One defeat at Rotherham.

Posh fans who contacted @PTAlanSwann on Twitter seemed to agree with the ratings. One pundit awarded manager Darren Ferguson a 0/10.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson at Rotherham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

‘You’re getting the hang of the ratings Swanny. Ivan Toney might deserve a touch more for endeavour.’

@w4wilcox

‘Can’t argue with any of the player marks. Fergie has to be a 0. If he had watched Rotherham at all, why did he play Burrows, should have played Bennett, with Ward instead of Beevers and gone 5-3-2 . Appreciate injury problems but, we were set up to fail today.’

Deedz42

‘Player marks were about right.’

@BecandjonMorley

‘None of the players deserved more than a 3/10.’

@ANicholls18

‘Your player marks were more than generous.’

@capper_mike

‘Still a long way to go, so stay positive Posh fans. We are still in the play-offs and the New Year will bring new energy.’

@TpdDunn

‘Hate to say it, but Fergie saying we need bodies back is a joke. We had all three central defenders and keeper available. Knight/Dembele would have made little difference. Something is wrong.’

@Dave45000152

‘Every goal is woeful from a Posh point of view (though a clear foul on Toney before the second IMO).’

@andyreinis

‘And we will go lower when we cash in on the better players. Who can blame the owners if they do? I am so annoyed this evening. Disgraceful. 0-3 and 0-4 when we are supposed to be up for it. How on earth are we only three points off automatic?’

@CHAMM24

‘Not quite sure what’s going on Posh at the minute. A few squad players who just aren’t good enough, others who clearly want out plus mounting transfer speculation, maybe?’

@PaulGC84

‘If I never see half that side playing again it will be a day too soon. Also if Fergie continues with a formation that doesn’t fit the players available then he will lose my support like he obviously did the players’ today.’

@Skydank1

‘I have tickets for Lincoln, staying at home now,’

@Werrington2

‘Josh Knight would have offered more solidity and Dembele or Tasdemir possibly more creativity, but if all it takes is a couple of injuries to leave us with no midfield of note then it’s a major problem.’

@almostnorthern