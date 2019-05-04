The moment the Peterborough United players thought they were in charge of the race for the play-offs

Peterborough United full-back Jason Naismith admitted for a couple of minutes late in the day the players thought they were back in the driving seat in the race for the final League One play-off place.

While Posh were cruising to a final day victory over Burton at the ABAX Stadium today (May 4), a loud roar eminated from the London Road End 10 minutes from time which many in the ground and on the pitch believed must have been to herald a crucial goal for Coventry at Doncaster.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson after the final game of the season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Unfortunately a disallowed Coventry goal had confused some fans into believing Posh were about to sneak into the play-offs. Instead Doncaster scored a second goal and ensured they finished a point clear of Posh after a pulsating afternoon.

“We all heard that cheer go up,” Naismith admitted. “And we were all telling each other to stay calm and professional to make sure we won our game. Unfortunately we soon realised it was a wrong cheer and Coventry hadn’t scored, but at least we did all we could by winning ourselves.

“Ultimately it wasn’t good enough so well done Doncaster and I wish them all the best in the play-offs. I fancied we would win the play-offs if we got into them because we had great momentum, but it wasn’t to be.

“Overall it’s a disappointment, but we have plenty to be positive about. Darren Ferguson and Gavin Strachan have been top notch on the training ground. Every day you’re learning and I hope my development continues with them next season.

“It’s natural to look back on things when you finish so close. You could point to the Coventry away game when we took the lead in the 90th minute and conceded in the 91st minute. If we hadn’t conceded the last minute goal at Fleetwood we’d have finished in the play-offs, but then we scored an equaliser against Sunderland in the 91st minute after conceding in the 88th minute so it happened both ways.

“We started the season well and finished it well, but every team has a sticky spell and we had ours in the middle.”

Naismith joined Posh from Ross County in the summer after rejecting overtures from Aberdeen and Sunderland. He made his 50th appearance for the club today.

“I’ve enjoyed my first season in England,” Naismith (24) said. “The style of football is different and I’ve seen some different ground. I’m happy to have reached 50 appearances. I prode myself of being professional and staying fit and being available for selection.

“The manager is seeing us next week and then we will all have a break, dust ourselves down and get ready to have another go next season.”

Charlton sneaked into third place on goal difference and will play Doncaster in the play-off semi-final next weekend. Portsmouth will tackle Sunderland in the second semi-final.

Plymouth, Walsall, Scunthorpe and Bradford City were relegated.