‘The Messiah’ turns up at Peterborough United, a 15 year-old player, a title won, Boizot to the rescue and thrilling games all form part of the club’s most memorable 60 moments in the Football League
Peterborough United are celebrating 60 seasons as a Football League club in 2019-20.
To mark the anniversary Peterborough Telegraph Posh writer Alan Swann has ranked 60 memorable moments from the last 60 years. Football League and play-offs only (no cup memories) and in reverse order. Today it’s numbers 21-30.
1. Schoolboy starts (30th)
1997: Matthew Etherington, a 15 year-old Deacon's School pupil, became the youngest Posh player in history when making his debut at Brentford.