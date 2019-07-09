‘The Messiah’ turns up at Peterborough United, a 15 year-old player, a title won, Boizot to the rescue and thrilling games all form part of the club’s most memorable 60 moments in the Football League

Peterborough United are celebrating 60 seasons as a Football League club in 2019-20.

To mark the anniversary Peterborough Telegraph Posh writer Alan Swann has ranked 60 memorable moments from the last 60 years. Football League and play-offs only (no cup memories) and in reverse order. Today it’s numbers 21-30.

1. Schoolboy starts (30th) 1997: Matthew Etherington, a 15 year-old Deacon's School pupil, became the youngest Posh player in history when making his debut at Brentford. PA Archive PA Archive/Press Association Images Buy a Photo

2. A magnificent seven (29th) 2011: Lee Tomlin's hat-trick (right) inspires a stunning 7-1 win over Ipswich Town in a Championship fixture at London Road. Copyrighted Work Buy a Photo

3. Mr Peterborough to the rescue (28th) 1997: Posh are �2.5 million in debt, but Pizza Express founder, and lover of all things Peterborian, Peter Boizot steps in and rescues the club. Midlands Johnston Press Buy a Photo

4. Incredible scenes (27th) 1991: Posh striker Paul Cuplin (right) races clear in a home game against Cardiff and scores even though 50 visiting fans invaded the pitch and tried to tackle him. Midlands Buy a Photo

