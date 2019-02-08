The managerial records of Darren Ferguson and Grant McCann

Have your say

Darren Ferguson leads Grant McCann in promotions won, but then he’s had nine more seasons as a manager than tomorrow’s opponent (February 9).

Here are the respective managerial records of Fergie and McCann. They’ve both managed Posh and Doncaster.

Fergie

Age: 46 (47 tomorrow)

Years managed: 2007-2019

Clubs managed: Posh, Preston, Posh, Doncaster, Posh.

Promotions won: 4 (3 with Posh, 1 with Doncaster).

Relegations suffered: 2 (1 with Posh, 1 with Doncaster).

Posh managerial record

Football League: (all three spells)

P322 W138 D68 L116 Pts482

Win percentage: 42.86

Percentage of possible points gained: 49.90

FA Cup: Best run - 4th round (2007-08)

League Cup: Best run - 4th round (2009-10)

Football League Trophy - Winners 2014.

Doncaster managerial record

Football League: P127 W47 D35 L45 Pts176

Win percentage: 37.01

Percentage of possible points won: 46.19

McCann

Age: 38

Years managed: (2016-19)

Clubs managed: Posh, Doncaster.

Promotions won: 0

Relegations suffered: 0

Posh managerial record

Football League (including two caretaker-manager spells)

P83 W32 D23 L28 Pts119

Win percentage: 38.55

Percentage of possible points gained: 47.79

FA Cup: Best run - 4th round (2017-18).

League Cup: Best run - 2nd round (2016-17)

Football League Trophy - Quarter-finals (2017-18).

Doncaster managerial record

Football League: P29 W13 D8 L8 Pts47

Win percentage: 44.83

Percentage of possible points gained: 54.02

*Doncaster have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup in McCann’s first season at the club. It’s the club’s best run in the competition for 63 years.