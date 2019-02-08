The managerial records of Darren Ferguson and Grant McCann

Darren Ferguson leads Grant McCann in promotions won, but then he’s had nine more seasons as a manager than tomorrow’s opponent (February 9).
Here are the respective managerial records of Fergie and McCann. They’ve both managed Posh and Doncaster.
Fergie
Age: 46 (47 tomorrow)
Years managed: 2007-2019
Clubs managed: Posh, Preston, Posh, Doncaster, Posh.
Promotions won: 4 (3 with Posh, 1 with Doncaster).
Relegations suffered: 2 (1 with Posh, 1 with Doncaster).
Posh managerial record
Football League: (all three spells)
P322 W138 D68 L116 Pts482
Win percentage: 42.86
Percentage of possible points gained: 49.90
FA Cup: Best run - 4th round (2007-08)
League Cup: Best run - 4th round (2009-10)
Football League Trophy - Winners 2014.
Doncaster managerial record
Football League: P127 W47 D35 L45 Pts176
Win percentage: 37.01
Percentage of possible points won: 46.19
McCann
Age: 38
Years managed: (2016-19)
Clubs managed: Posh, Doncaster.
Promotions won: 0
Relegations suffered: 0
Posh managerial record
Football League (including two caretaker-manager spells)
P83 W32 D23 L28 Pts119
Win percentage: 38.55
Percentage of possible points gained: 47.79
FA Cup: Best run - 4th round (2017-18).
League Cup: Best run - 2nd round (2016-17)
Football League Trophy - Quarter-finals (2017-18).
Doncaster managerial record
Football League: P29 W13 D8 L8 Pts47
Win percentage: 44.83
Percentage of possible points gained: 54.02
*Doncaster have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup in McCann’s first season at the club. It’s the club’s best run in the competition for 63 years.