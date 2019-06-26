The latest on Peterborough United’s transfer-lister players as bids or enquiries made for O’Hara, Stevens, Buckley-Ricketts, Cooke and Chapman from clubs up and down the country

Scottish Premier League side Kilmarnock have shown interest in transfer-listed Peterborough United midfielder Mark O’Hara ...thanks to the club’s Posh connection.

Director of football Barry Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph that O’Hara had received rave reviews from former Posh pair Lil Fuccillo and Tony Spearing who are both helping Kilmarnock with their recruitment.

O’Hara also remains a transfer target of newly-promoted League One side Lincoln City who took the 23 year-old loan for the second half of last season.

Gillingham have also made an enquiry about O’Hara. The Gills are managed by former Posh boss Steve Evans, the man who brought O’Hara to London Road for an undisclosed fee last summer.

“Lil Fuccillo and Tony Spearing have both seen O’Hara in action and they like him,” Fry stated. “They have recommended him to Kilmarnock who have made an enquiry without making a bid.

“We want money for him which is also a problem for Lincoln.

“Their manager is still keen on Mark, but he’s been told the FA Cup money and the other money they’ve made recently has dried up.

“Gillingham have also shown an interest, but they don’t have the money either.

“Lincoln assure me they will be back so we will wait and see what happens. I’m expecting movement on our transfer-listed players now that clubs are back for pre-season training.”

O’Hara joined Posh from Dundee last summer after rejecting interest from Scottish Premier League clubs.

He started life at London Road in great style scoring three goals in his first two League One matches, but his form soon dipped.

O’Hara made 29 appearances for Posh (11 as a substitute) before he was loaned to Lincoln in January. He helped ‘the Imps’ clinch the League Two title, although he scored only once.

Fry also delivered the latest news on the other transfer listed players. Posh want a fee for all them with the exception of winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts.

Goalkeeper Aaron Chapman has attracted attention from League One clubs Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovers, but no bids have been received.

Midfielder Callum Cooke was sought on loan by League Two clubs Bradford City and Crewe, but they wanted Posh to help with the wage payments. Posh are only interested in selling Cooke.

League Two side Forest Green Rovers and National League outfit Fylde have had bids for striker Matty Stevens rejected.

League One rivals Southend and League Two sides Carlisle and Colchester have enquired about former Manchester City winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, but no bids have yet been received.