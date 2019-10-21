The highs and lows of Darren Ferguson’s reign at Peterborough United
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson celebrated 400 games in charge with a 2-1 win at Gillingham on Saturday (October 19).
Drama has accompanied every step in a Posh career that has spanned three different spells and almost 13 years.
1. January, 2007
Darren Ferguson on the day his initial appointment as Posh boss was announced.
2. August, 2008
Darren Ferguson's father Sir Alex was soon an occasional visitor to Posh matches.
3. April, 2008
Darren celebrates promotion from League Two with Posh goalkeeper Joe Lewis following a 1-0 win at Hereford.
4. January, 2009
Darren won the coveted coach of the year prize at the PT Sports Awards.
