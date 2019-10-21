New manager Darren Ferguson and his assistant Kevin Russell watch Posh on the day they were appointed. They lost 3-0 at home to Stockport.

The highs and lows of Darren Ferguson’s reign at Peterborough United

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson celebrated 400 games in charge with a 2-1 win at Gillingham on Saturday (October 19).

Drama has accompanied every step in a Posh career that has spanned three different spells and almost 13 years.

Darren Ferguson on the day his initial appointment as Posh boss was announced.

1. January, 2007

Darren Ferguson's father Sir Alex was soon an occasional visitor to Posh matches.

2. August, 2008

Darren celebrates promotion from League Two with Posh goalkeeper Joe Lewis following a 1-0 win at Hereford.

3. April, 2008

Darren won the coveted coach of the year prize at the PT Sports Awards.

4. January, 2009

