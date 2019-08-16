The day Peterborough United were in seventh heaven against Ipswich Town!

Peterborough United don’t have to travel too far back in time to find inspiration ahead of a tough-looking fixture against Ipswich at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh had won one of their first three Championship fixtures when the Tractor Boys arrived at London Road on August 20, 2011.

Lee Tomlin curls the ball past Jack Ainsley to score and make it 2-1. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Few, therefore, foresaw what would unfold.

As our Peterborough Telegraph report at the time said: “Eight goals, two red cards, lots of slick, inventive Posh passing, some embarrassing officiating and an Ipswich defence so poor they would have been better off playing manager Paul Jewell and his pot belly as twin centre-halves, ensured London Road remained the entertainment capital of the Football League.

“Posh won this Championship fixture 7-1. Yes, 7-1 in a division where the club’s previous best margin of victory had been three goals to become the top scorers in the entire English professional game.”

Posh actually fell behind that day to a Keith Andrews goal, but Lee Tomlin’s hat-trick and two goals apiece from Paul Taylor and Lee Tomlin delivered a sensational success, all in front of the Sky TV cameras on a Saturday tea-time.

Paul Taylor chips the ball past David Stockdale of Ipswich Town to score and make it 3-1. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Match facts:

Posh: Jones, Little, Alcock, Bennett, Wootton, McCann, Frecklington, Rowe, Boyd, Tomlin, Taylor. Subs used; Gordon, Thompson, Tunnicliffe.

Ipswich: Stockdale, Cresswell, Ainsley, Delaney, Carson, Leadbitter, Martin, Edwards, Emmanuel-Thomas, Andrews, Chopra

Goals: Posh – Taylor (30 & 40), Tomlin (38, 41 & 90), McCann (pen, 48 & 56).

Lee Tomlin shoots and scores to make it 4-1. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ipswich – Andrews (23)

Sendings off: Ipswich – Martin, Smith.

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxford)

Attendance: 7,928 (1,346 Ipswich).

Grant McCann scores from the penalty spot to make it 5-1. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Grant McCann fires home to make it 6-1. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com