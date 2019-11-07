The day Fergie knocked Gazza out of the FA Cup

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson didn’t have to think for too long when asked for his favourite FA Cup memory.

Just a couple of seconds in fact.

Kidderminster celebrate an FA Cup win at Posh.

“That’s an easy one from my playing days,” Ferguson stated. “I scored the winning goal when Wrexham beat Middlesbrough.

“We were in Division Two and they were in the top division. They had a really good side and Paul Gascoigne played for them.

“I didn’t get that close to him, but we came from behind to win and it was a fantastic feeling to score the winning goal.

“We had a good footballing side at Wrexham then,”

Craig Mackail-Smith celebates an FA Cup goal for Posh at West Brom.

Ferguson’s father Sir Alex was in the 11,700 strong crowd at the Racecourse Ground in the season Manchester United controversially didn’t enter the FA Cup.

Ferguson’s FA Cup form with Posh has been frustrating in the main.

“We have never been very lucky with the draws in my time at Posh,” Ferguson added.

“Our best performance was away at West Brom when they were in the Premier League and we drew 1-1 as Craig Mackail-Smith scored a late equaliser.

“I felt we needed to go on and win that game there and then as the replay was always going to be tough and so it proved as we lost quite comfortably 2-0.

“You have to take the chance of some glory when it comes as it doesn’t arrive very often.

“Equally you have to be spot on attitude-wise when you play lower ranked opponents. We suffered at Posh when we lost 3-2 at home to Kidderminster.

“That was a terrible night and there was a game when I was at Doncaster when we went 2-0 down at Ebbsfleet after just 15 minutes.

“We came back to win that one, but it was a horrible feeling while we were behind. Aaron Mclean was coaching there at the time.”