The best and the worst of Peterborough United in 2018-19

The highs and the lows of Peterborough United’s 2018-19 season.

PLAYED

Conor O'Malley is a penalty-saving expert.

(all competitions)

Home

P26 W10 D9 L7 F37 A33

Away

Lee Tomlin enjoyed the best game of the season at Portsmouth.

P31 W14 D7 L10 F55 A51

Overall

P57 W24 D16 L17 F92 A84

BIGGEST WINS

5-1 v Plymouth (away)

4-0 v Accrington (away)

4-1 v Rochdale (away)

+ 10 by two goal margins

HEAVIEST DEFEATS

0-5 v Middlesbrough (away)

0-4 v Barnsley (home)

0-4 v Luton (away)

0-3 v Walsall (away)

+ five by two-goal margins

BIGGEST CROWDS (home)

11,277 v Sunderland

10,472 v Portsmouth

9,002 v Charlton

9,019 v Burton

8,331 v Gillingham

BIGGEST CROWDS (away)

28,727 v Sunderland

18,396 v Portsmouth (League)

15,890 v Bradford City (League)

12,843 v Barnsley

11,719 v Coventry

SMALLEST CROWDS (home)

1,872 v Brighton

2,017 v Luton (Checkatrade)

3,750 v Bradford City (FA Cup)

5,064 v AFC Wimbledon

5,347 v Fleetwood

SMALLEST CROWDS (away)

746 v Exeter

2,404 v MK Dons

2,671 v Chelsea

2,672 v Accrington

2,774 v Fleetwood

AVERAGE HOME GATE

(League One only)

169,393 fans attended 23 games at the ABAX Stadium at an average of 7,365 (up from 5,669 in 2017-18). 11th best in the division compared to 15th best last season.

BEST GAMES

3-2 win at Portsmouth

4-4 draw at Bradford City (won on penalties)

1-1 draw v Sunderland

2-2 draw v Oxford

4-2 win at Gillingham

WORST GAMES

1-2 defeat home to Portsmouth

0-1 defeat home to Accrington

1-1 home draw with Bradford City (League)

0-1 defeat at AFC Wimbledon

2-0 win at Exeter

HIGHLIGHTS

The atmosphere v Sunderland on Easter Monday

Conor O’Malley’s three penalty saves at Bradford City

Ivan Toney’s 50-yard goal at Bradford City.

The return of Lee Tomlin.

Jason Cummings in August.

The FA report (‘he said he was idiot, we didn’t disagree’) on the Barry Fry scandal.

Not losing to a team with Leo Da Silva Lopes in it.

Watching in comfortable seats as Posh come back from 3-0 down to draw at MK Dons.

Referee Ross Joyce at Bradford City in the FA Cup.

Fratton Park on April 30.

LOWLIGHTS

Fleetwood’s last-gasp equaliser on Good Friday.

Needing penalties to beat a woeful Bradford side.

Ivan Toney’s needless red card v Shrewsbury.

Lee Tomlin not playing well.

Jason Cummings after August.

The Josh Yorweth scandal.

Losing to a team with Jermaine Anderson in it.

Watching in a tatty stadium as Luton beat us 4-0 without breaking sweat.

Referee Carl Boyeson at Barnsley & Doncaster.

Doncaster’s third goal at the Keepmoat Stadium and their manager’s lack of repentance.

BEST PERFORMANCES

5-1 win at Plymouth

4-2 win at Gillingham

3-2 win at Portsmouth

1-1 draw v Sunderland

3-1 win v Luton

WORST PERFORMANCES

0-3 defeat at Walsall

1-1 draw v Walsall

1-3 defeat at Bradford City

0-2 defeat v Scunthorpe

0-1 defeat v Accrington

SEQUENCES

Most wins in a row: 3 v Luton (h), Charlton (a), Plymouth (a) & v Southend (h), Gillingham (h), Blackpool (a).

Most defeats in a row: 3 v Bradford (a), AFC Wimbledon (a), Coventry (h).

Longest run of unbeaten games: 11 v Bromley (a), Luton (h), Bradford C (h), Coventry (a), AFC Wimbledon (h), Bradford C (h), Exeter (a), Oxford (h), Bradford C (a), Shrewsbury (a), Walsall (h).

Longest run of games without a win: 6 v Luton (a), Portsmouth (a), Charlton (h), Bristol R (a), Plymouth (h), Doncaster (a).

FACTS

Posh finished seventh in League One, their highest final placing since the 2013-14 season.

Posh finished with 72 points, their highest total since the 2013-14 season.

Posh finished with 11 away wins in League One, the joint third highest total in the club’s Football League era after the 2007-08 & 2008-09 seasons.

Posh picked up more points away from home (38) than at home (34) for just the third time in the club’s Football League era after the 2003-04 & 2015-16 seasons.