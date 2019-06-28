Manager Barry Fry (left) and Andy Clarke celebrate Posh winning promotion at Wembley in May, 2000.

The 60 most memorable moments in Peterborough United’s Football League history as promotions are won, big clubs are defeated and an old friend returns

Peterborough United are celebrating 60 seasons as a Football League club in 2019-20.

To mark the anniversary Peterborough Telegraph Posh writer Alan Swann has ranked 60 memorable moments from the last 60 years. Football League and play-offs only (no cup memories) and in reverse order. Today it’s numbers 31-40.

2008: A header from little Dean Keates at Hereford sealed promotion from League Two to kick-start the MacAnthony/Ferguson golden era.

1. Hereford heroics (40th)

Joe Dent.
2002: Posh beat Brentford 5-1 with Andy Clarke (right) getting down on his hands and knees to nod the ball over the goalline rather than tap it home after racing clear of the visiting defence.

2. Cheeky Clarkie (39th)

1996: One of the great London Road games full of spectacular goals and a stunning turnaround at the end by the visitors who had been 4-2 down. Sean Farrell (right) scored twice for Posh.

3. Posh 4, Bournemouth 5 (38th)

2013: George Boyd left Posh in style, scoring during a superb team performance as Millwall were beaten 5-1 at the New Den in his final game.

4. Bye Bye Boydy (37th)

