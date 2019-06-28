The 60 most memorable moments in Peterborough United’s Football League history as promotions are won, big clubs are defeated and an old friend returns
Peterborough United are celebrating 60 seasons as a Football League club in 2019-20.
To mark the anniversary Peterborough Telegraph Posh writer Alan Swann has ranked 60 memorable moments from the last 60 years. Football League and play-offs only (no cup memories) and in reverse order. Today it’s numbers 31-40.
1. Hereford heroics (40th)
2008: A header from little Dean Keates at Hereford sealed promotion from League Two to kick-start the MacAnthony/Ferguson golden era.