The 60 most memorable moments in Peterborough United’s Football League history as promotions are won and bif clubs are defeated
Peterborough United are celebrating 60 seasons as a Football League club in 2019-20.
To mark the anniversary Peterborough Telegraph Posh writer Alan Swann has ranked 60 memorable moments from the last 60 years. Football League and play-offs only (no cup memories) and in reverse order. Today it’s numbers 31-50.
1. Hereford heroics (40th)
2008: A header from little Dean Keates at Hereford sealed promotion from League Two to kick-start the MacAnthony/Ferguson golden era.