Posh fans used to protest at Barry Fry's management.

The 60 most memorable moments in Peterborough United’s Football League history as Barry Fry turns the tables on his critics, a shock sacking and the man who loved the club so much he bought it

Peterborough United are celebrating 60 seasons as a Football League club in 2019-20.

To mark the anniversary Peterborough Telegraph Posh writer Alan Swann has ranked 60 memorable moments from the last 60 years. Football League and play-offs only (no cup memories) and in reverse order. Today it’s numbers 41-50.

1987: Physio Bill Harvey is credited with saving the life of Posh full-back Steve Collins after the player had swallowed his tongue during a game with Northampton

1. Life saving treatment (50th)

1987: Physio Bill Harvey is credited with saving the life of Posh full-back Steve Collins after the player had swallowed his tongue during a game with Northampton
Midlands
Buy a Photo
1962: Legendary manager Jimmy Hagan, the architect of the dazzling Fourth Division title winning side from two seasons earlier was 'sacked on the spot' for 'incidents involving players'.

2. Sacked on the spot (49th)

1962: Legendary manager Jimmy Hagan, the architect of the dazzling Fourth Division title winning side from two seasons earlier was 'sacked on the spot' for 'incidents involving players'.
Buy a Photo
2008: Posh finished runners-up in League One behind Leicester, but above Leeds who they beat at London Road 2-0 with goals from George Boyd (right) and Craig Mackail-Smith.

3. Not so mighty Leeds (48th)

2008: Posh finished runners-up in League One behind Leicester, but above Leeds who they beat at London Road 2-0 with goals from George Boyd (right) and Craig Mackail-Smith.
Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Buy a Photo
1969: Jim Hall scored four and Peter Price (right) three as Posh recorded their biggest home win, 8-1 over Oldham, a record that still stands.

4. Goals galore (47th)

1969: Jim Hall scored four and Peter Price (right) three as Posh recorded their biggest home win, 8-1 over Oldham, a record that still stands.
Midlands
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3