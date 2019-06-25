The 60 most memorable moments in Peterborough United’s Football League history as Barry Fry turns the tables on his critics, a shock sacking and the man who loved the club so much he bought it
Peterborough United are celebrating 60 seasons as a Football League club in 2019-20.
To mark the anniversary Peterborough Telegraph Posh writer Alan Swann has ranked 60 memorable moments from the last 60 years. Football League and play-offs only (no cup memories) and in reverse order. Today it’s numbers 41-50.
1. Life saving treatment (50th)
1987: Physio Bill Harvey is credited with saving the life of Posh full-back Steve Collins after the player had swallowed his tongue during a game with Northampton