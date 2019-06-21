Posh personalities, from left, Darragh MacAnthony, Darren Ferguson and Barry Fry.

The 60 most memorable moments in Peterborough United’s Football League history

Peterborough United are celebrating 60 seasons as a Football League club in 2019-20.

To mark the anniversary Peterborough Telegraph Posh writer Alan Swann has ranked 60 memorable moments from the last 60 years. Football League and play-offs only (no cup memories) and in reverse order starting with numbers 51-60.

1992: Posh took advantage of cash-strapped neighbours Northampton to sign Bobby Barnes (centre) and Tony Adcock (right) who were instrumental in securing promotion to Division One months later.

1. Posh raid Cobblers (60th)

1992: Posh took advantage of cash-strapped neighbours Northampton to sign Bobby Barnes (centre) and Tony Adcock (right) who were instrumental in securing promotion to Division One months later.
Midlands
Buy a Photo
2019: Posh were sixth, they'd sat in a play-off place all season bar one week and they'd just played okay in a 0-0 draw with Charlton. Didn't stop the sacking of manager Steve Evans though.

2. Sacked when sixth (59th)

2019: Posh were sixth, they'd sat in a play-off place all season bar one week and they'd just played okay in a 0-0 draw with Charlton. Didn't stop the sacking of manager Steve Evans though.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
1978: Alan Slough scored a hat-trick of penalties for Posh in a 4-3 defeat at Chester.

3. An unusual hat-trick (58th)

1978: Alan Slough scored a hat-trick of penalties for Posh in a 4-3 defeat at Chester.
Midlands
Buy a Photo
1997: Barry Fry's turbulent first year at the club was laid bare in a stunning Anglia TV documentary.

4. 'Warts and All' (57th)

1997: Barry Fry's turbulent first year at the club was laid bare in a stunning Anglia TV documentary.
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3