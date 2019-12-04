TEAM NEWS: Peterborough United ring the changes for Ipswich Town clash

Have your say

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has made nine changes to his starting line-up foor Tuesday night's Leasing.com Trophy last-32 clash at the Weston Homes Stadium (ko 7.30pm).

Dan Butler and Joe Ward are the only players to keep their place from Sunday's 3-0 FA Cup second round win over Dover Athletic.

Siriki Dembele returns from injury and starts, while teenager Ricky-Jade Jones also comes into the starting XI.

The big striking guns of Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa have both been named on the bench.

For their pasrt, Ipswich have made 11 changes to the team that drew with Coventry City last weekend.

Teams

Peterborough United: Chapman, Butler, Woodyard, Dembele, Bennett, Tasdemir, Ward, Mason, Kanu, Barker, Jones. Substitutes: O'Malley, Kent, Eisa, Reed, Toney, Cartwright, Burrows.

Ipswich Town: Przybek, Cotter, Henderson, Skuse, Kenlock, McGavin, Huws, Mizouni, Dobra, Roberts, Norwood. Substitutes: Alley, Smith, Hughes, Gibbs, Simpson, Georgiou, Folami