Tafazolli bids a dond farwell to Peterborough United

Centre-back Ryan Tafazolli issued a ‘thank-you’ to Peterborough United’s fans, the chairman and the club as a whole after completing a move to the Championship with Grant McCann’s Hull City.

Tafazolli spent three seasons at Posh following a move from Mansfield Town.

Tafazolli said: “I can’t thank everyone at Peterborough enough for the time and effort they put in over the years to help me become the player and person I am today.

“Thank you to the brilliant Posh fans who have supported and motivated me during my time at the club.

“You’re in great hands under the chairman and I look forward to your inevitable promotion in the near future.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Peterborough and I’d like to thank the chairman and the management team for the opportunity they gave me back in 2016.

“I’m now excited to meet the challenge of playing in the Championship and doing the Hull City fans proud I will work hard every day to make that happen.”

Tafazolli (27) played 131 matches for Posh and scsored seven goals.

He was out of contract at the end of last season, after declining Posh overtures to extend his stay during the previous summer, so able to leave London Road on a free transfer.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony called Tafazolli’s social medis statement ‘classy’.