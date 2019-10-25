Table-topping Peterborough United will have to improve to beat Coventry City

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes his side will have to play much better than they did when beating Accrington Stanley 4-0 to get the better of promotion rivals Coventry City at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (October 26, 3pm).

Posh swept to the top of League One thanks to a dominant second-half display against Stanley on Wednesday (October 23), but they could easily have been behind at the break following a sloppy first 45 minutes.

Ferguson insists Posh will have to play well from the start to get the better of a side he rates highly.

“Everyone says how well we have done so far, but if Coventry beat us they catch us on points which tells you how good they have been,” Ferguson said.

“They have a lot of good attacking players, good midfielders, an experienced defence and an experienced manager in Mark Robins.

“They pass the ball well, they counter attack well and we will need to play much better than on Wednesday to beat them.

“But we are full of confidence and full of belief, and mentally we are in a good place. We are scoring goals, we are keeping clean sheets and our home form has been very good which was always going to be important to our chances of success. Being good at home gives us belief, but it also makes the opposition wary before they get here.

“Coventry haven’t won away (they’ve drawn five of their six away matches), but it would be wrong to say they have been cautious. They scored three at Oxford and Portsmouth which shows the quality they have.

“We will work on a few things today (October 22) to combat them and we can have faith in a defence that has kept seven clean sheets in 14 League One matches.

“We’ve won games by being patient and by being able to scrap and it’s important we keep the blinkers on, especially now we’ve gone top.

“Don’t get me wrong it’s nice to be top and it’s obviously the best place toe be, but we are not yet a third of the way through the season.”

Posh have no injury concerns tomorrow, but Coventry are expected to be without former Posh striker Matt Godden because of a groin injury that could require surgery.