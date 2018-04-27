SWANNY’S RETAINED LIST: The 13 players Peterborough United should let go

Peterborough United are expected to release many members of their current first-team squad as soon as the League One season is over.
Here’s my opinion on who Posh should keep and who they should let go....
JERMAINE ANDERSON
Posh apps: 8 (15)
Posh goals: 0
Contract expires: 2019
Swanny says: There is no sign of him returning to his pre-injury form. Can’t carry any passengers next season and it’s tough to see him featuring in a Steve Evans side.
Verdict: Release
JACK BALDWIN
Posh apps: 39 (2)
Posh goals: 3
Contract expires: 2019
Swanny says: The club captain is a terrific ambassador for the club, but he’s error-prone (red cards, concedes penalties, gives too many goals away) and those errors have been too costly.
Verdict: Release
CALLUM CHETTLE
Posh apps: 0 (2)
Posh goals: 0
Contract expires: 2018
Swanny says: A strange Graham Westley signing in the first place. Now on loan at Fylde of the National League and doesn’t often make their starting line-up. Not good enough.
Verdict: Release
GEORGE COOPER
Posh apps: 6 (5)
Posh goals: 1
Contract expires: 2021
Swanny says: Technically better than most of the attacking midfielders currently at the club. Handy at the set-pieces and with a good pre-season behind him I’d expect him to be decent next season.
Verdict: Keep
LEO DA SILVA LOPES
Posh apps: 37 (13)
Posh goals: 0
Contract expires: 2018
Swanny says: After a century of first-team appearances, it’s time to end the pretence that the teenager is a star of the future. He’d be contributing goals and assists by now if he was.
Verdict: Release
MICHAEL DOUGHTY
Posh apps: 35 (7)
Posh goals: 2
Contract expires: 2020
Swanny says: The current Posh manager likes speed and tempo, not sure this midfielder can provide either. Reportedly on a good contract so his departure would free up some cash.
Verdict: Release
GWION EDWARDS
Posh apps: 30 (1)
Posh goals: 7
Contract expires: 2019
Swanny says: I hope contract extension talks have already started. His direct running and pace are serious weapons at League One level, and if Posh can get a full season out of him he will be a prize asset.
Verdict: Keep
CHRIS FORRESTER
Posh apps: 29 (9)
Posh goals: 0
Contract expires: 2019
Swanny says: The wait for this polished performer to return to his pre-Stamford Bridge, January 2017 form is surely over. I suspect he’s too soft for Steve Evans.
Verdict: Release
LEWIS FREESTONE
Posh apps: 2 (2)
Posh goals: 0
Contract expires: 2019
Swanny says: He’s way off League One standard right now. Won’t be challenging for a first-team place next season so ship him out on loan and see if the necessary improvement occurs.
Verdict: Release (loan)
ANTHONY GRANT
Posh apps: 45 (1)
Posh goals: 0
Contract expires: 2019
Swanny says: He has unique skills in the current squad insomuch as he’s a midfielder who can tackle. Can’t see him playing as much next season, but I’d keep him around. He’s at his best against the best.
Verdict: Keep
ANDREW HUGHES
Posh apps: 44 (10)
Posh goals: 3
Contract expires: 2018
Swanny says: He’s a consistent sort at left-back and strong enough cover as a centre-back. A good squad man and one of my players of this season.
Verdict: Keep
BRAD INMAN
Posh apps: 0
Posh goals: 0
Contract expires: 2019
Swanny says: Was a huge disappointment in his first season at Posh and he’s made very little impact on loan at Rochdale this season. No way back with Posh.
Verdict: Release
IDRIS KANU
Posh apps: 2 (24)
Posh goals: 0
Contract expires: 2020
Swanny says: He’s only 18 and he was over-hyped by the previous manager. I presume he’s on a small wage so Posh might as well wait to see if he develops into a player of Football League quality. Get him out on loan so he can start scoring goals.
Verdict: Release (loan)
DANNY LLOYD
Posh apps: 25 (14)
Posh goals: 13
Contract expires: 2020
Swanny says: He’s not the best technically, but he takes up goalscoring positions, often finishes well and he’s likely to improve on a first season at a level far above anything else he’s ever experienced. His 13 goals is a fine return. Top-notch attitude.
Verdict: Keep
MARCUS MADDISON
Posh apps: 51 (0)
Posh goals: 12
Contract expires: 2020
Swanny says: I thought about letting him go because for all the impressive stats he’s never helped Posh get anywhere near promotion. But then I saw how awful the team was without him. He and Edwards on the flanks and better players alongside and in front of them, and Posh could have a promotion-winning attacking line-up.
Verdict: Keep
JACK MARRIOTT
Posh apps: 53 (2)
Posh goals: 32
Contract expires: 2021
Swanny says: Likely to be sold to finance the re-build, but you never know. A no-brainer if there is a choice to keep him. He probably wouldn’t reach 30 goals next season, but with more creative players around him he’d be a shoo-in for the 20-plus which would shoot Posh into the top six, at the very least.
Verdict: Keep
RICKY MILLER
Posh apps: 5 (8)
Posh goals: 0
Contract expires: 2020
Swanny says: A dreadful disappointment on and off the field. A local man who arrived with so much goodwill, but hampered by a six-game ban at the start of the season and then by off-field discretions. Can’t see him changing his ways.
Verdict: Release
JUNIOR MORIAS
Posh apps: 16 (15)
Posh goals: 7
Contract expires: 2019
Swanny says: Worked hard to get himself into better physical shape and he’s a real honest, trier with a cannonball of a shot. But he lacks the awareness, the positional play, the pace and the technique to contribute effectively to a promotion push.
Verdict: Release
CONOR O’MALLEY
Posh apps: 14 (0)
Posh goals: 0
Contract expires: 2019
Swanny says: Posh need to develop their own goalkeeper now and O’Malley could do a job if he starts to dominate his area. A good shot stopper. He might well end up as a back-up again, but I wouldn’t be concerned if he starts the season as the number one. This season’s third choice Josh Tibbetts has impressed on loan at Royston.
Verdict: Keep
ALEX PENNY
Posh apps: 10 (1)
Posh goals: 0
Contract expires: 2020
Swanny says: He’s looked enthusiastic, but raw in his 10 starts so far. Little chance of becoming a first team regular as he struggles positionally when defending. Plays with great spirit and commitment, but that isn’t enough.
Verdict: Release
LIAM SHEPHARD
Posh apps: 26 (2)
Posh goals: 0
Contract expires: 2019
Swanny says: Solid if unspectacular. I’d keep him as back-up to a right-back with more pace and attacking ability a la Mark Little. I’m confident he can improve, make fewer rash tackles and become a decent League One player.
Verdict: Keep
RYAN TAFAZOLLI
Posh apps: 45 (1)
Posh goals: 3
Contract expires: 2019
Swanny says: He’s a Championship-standard centre-back. Strong in the air, comfortable in possession and cool under pressure. Negotiations to extend his contract should already have started. The defence should be built around him.
Verdict: Keep
STEVEN TAYLOR
Posh apps: 48 (1)
Posh goals: 4
Contract expires: 2019
Swanny says: Hardly made a mistake in the first-half of the season, but he hasn’t had the desired impact on the defence as a whole. I’d keep him, but I wouldn’t expect him to play as many games if recruitment goes well in the summer.
Verdict: Keep
JOE WARD
Posh apps: 10 (6)
Posh goals: 0
Contract expires: 2020
Swanny says: Posh have better players already. They will sign better players as well. I feel a bit sorry for him as he was an unnecessary January purchase in a position Posh already had covered. No chance of getting selected ahead of Maddison or Edwards, if they stay of course.
Verdict: Release