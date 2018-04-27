SWANNY’S RETAINED LIST: The 13 players Peterborough United should let go

Peterborough United are expected to release many members of their current first-team squad as soon as the League One season is over.

Here’s my opinion on who Posh should keep and who they should let go....

Danny Lloyd should stay, but it's not looking good for Junior Morias (right).

JERMAINE ANDERSON

Posh apps: 8 (15)

Posh goals: 0

Contract expires: 2019

Chris Forrester's form has deserted him.

Swanny says: There is no sign of him returning to his pre-injury form. Can’t carry any passengers next season and it’s tough to see him featuring in a Steve Evans side.

Verdict: Release

JACK BALDWIN

Posh apps: 39 (2)

Posh should build the defence around Ryan Tafazolli.

Posh goals: 3

Contract expires: 2019

Swanny says: The club captain is a terrific ambassador for the club, but he’s error-prone (red cards, concedes penalties, gives too many goals away) and those errors have been too costly.

Verdict: Release

CALLUM CHETTLE

Posh apps: 0 (2)

Posh goals: 0

Contract expires: 2018

Swanny says: A strange Graham Westley signing in the first place. Now on loan at Fylde of the National League and doesn’t often make their starting line-up. Not good enough.

Verdict: Release

GEORGE COOPER

Posh apps: 6 (5)

Posh goals: 1

Contract expires: 2021

Swanny says: Technically better than most of the attacking midfielders currently at the club. Handy at the set-pieces and with a good pre-season behind him I’d expect him to be decent next season.

Verdict: Keep

LEO DA SILVA LOPES

Posh apps: 37 (13)

Posh goals: 0

Contract expires: 2018

Swanny says: After a century of first-team appearances, it’s time to end the pretence that the teenager is a star of the future. He’d be contributing goals and assists by now if he was.

Verdict: Release

MICHAEL DOUGHTY

Posh apps: 35 (7)

Posh goals: 2

Contract expires: 2020

Swanny says: The current Posh manager likes speed and tempo, not sure this midfielder can provide either. Reportedly on a good contract so his departure would free up some cash.

Verdict: Release

GWION EDWARDS

Posh apps: 30 (1)

Posh goals: 7

Contract expires: 2019

Swanny says: I hope contract extension talks have already started. His direct running and pace are serious weapons at League One level, and if Posh can get a full season out of him he will be a prize asset.

Verdict: Keep

CHRIS FORRESTER

Posh apps: 29 (9)

Posh goals: 0

Contract expires: 2019

Swanny says: The wait for this polished performer to return to his pre-Stamford Bridge, January 2017 form is surely over. I suspect he’s too soft for Steve Evans.

Verdict: Release

LEWIS FREESTONE

Posh apps: 2 (2)

Posh goals: 0

Contract expires: 2019

Swanny says: He’s way off League One standard right now. Won’t be challenging for a first-team place next season so ship him out on loan and see if the necessary improvement occurs.

Verdict: Release (loan)

ANTHONY GRANT

Posh apps: 45 (1)

Posh goals: 0

Contract expires: 2019

Swanny says: He has unique skills in the current squad insomuch as he’s a midfielder who can tackle. Can’t see him playing as much next season, but I’d keep him around. He’s at his best against the best.

Verdict: Keep

ANDREW HUGHES

Posh apps: 44 (10)

Posh goals: 3

Contract expires: 2018

Swanny says: He’s a consistent sort at left-back and strong enough cover as a centre-back. A good squad man and one of my players of this season.

Verdict: Keep

BRAD INMAN

Posh apps: 0

Posh goals: 0

Contract expires: 2019

Swanny says: Was a huge disappointment in his first season at Posh and he’s made very little impact on loan at Rochdale this season. No way back with Posh.

Verdict: Release

IDRIS KANU

Posh apps: 2 (24)

Posh goals: 0

Contract expires: 2020

Swanny says: He’s only 18 and he was over-hyped by the previous manager. I presume he’s on a small wage so Posh might as well wait to see if he develops into a player of Football League quality. Get him out on loan so he can start scoring goals.

Verdict: Release (loan)

DANNY LLOYD

Posh apps: 25 (14)

Posh goals: 13

Contract expires: 2020

Swanny says: He’s not the best technically, but he takes up goalscoring positions, often finishes well and he’s likely to improve on a first season at a level far above anything else he’s ever experienced. His 13 goals is a fine return. Top-notch attitude.

Verdict: Keep

MARCUS MADDISON

Posh apps: 51 (0)

Posh goals: 12

Contract expires: 2020

Swanny says: I thought about letting him go because for all the impressive stats he’s never helped Posh get anywhere near promotion. But then I saw how awful the team was without him. He and Edwards on the flanks and better players alongside and in front of them, and Posh could have a promotion-winning attacking line-up.

Verdict: Keep

JACK MARRIOTT

Posh apps: 53 (2)

Posh goals: 32

Contract expires: 2021

Swanny says: Likely to be sold to finance the re-build, but you never know. A no-brainer if there is a choice to keep him. He probably wouldn’t reach 30 goals next season, but with more creative players around him he’d be a shoo-in for the 20-plus which would shoot Posh into the top six, at the very least.

Verdict: Keep

RICKY MILLER

Posh apps: 5 (8)

Posh goals: 0

Contract expires: 2020

Swanny says: A dreadful disappointment on and off the field. A local man who arrived with so much goodwill, but hampered by a six-game ban at the start of the season and then by off-field discretions. Can’t see him changing his ways.

Verdict: Release

JUNIOR MORIAS

Posh apps: 16 (15)

Posh goals: 7

Contract expires: 2019

Swanny says: Worked hard to get himself into better physical shape and he’s a real honest, trier with a cannonball of a shot. But he lacks the awareness, the positional play, the pace and the technique to contribute effectively to a promotion push.

Verdict: Release

CONOR O’MALLEY

Posh apps: 14 (0)

Posh goals: 0

Contract expires: 2019

Swanny says: Posh need to develop their own goalkeeper now and O’Malley could do a job if he starts to dominate his area. A good shot stopper. He might well end up as a back-up again, but I wouldn’t be concerned if he starts the season as the number one. This season’s third choice Josh Tibbetts has impressed on loan at Royston.

Verdict: Keep

ALEX PENNY

Posh apps: 10 (1)

Posh goals: 0

Contract expires: 2020

Swanny says: He’s looked enthusiastic, but raw in his 10 starts so far. Little chance of becoming a first team regular as he struggles positionally when defending. Plays with great spirit and commitment, but that isn’t enough.

Verdict: Release

LIAM SHEPHARD

Posh apps: 26 (2)

Posh goals: 0

Contract expires: 2019

Swanny says: Solid if unspectacular. I’d keep him as back-up to a right-back with more pace and attacking ability a la Mark Little. I’m confident he can improve, make fewer rash tackles and become a decent League One player.

Verdict: Keep

RYAN TAFAZOLLI

Posh apps: 45 (1)

Posh goals: 3

Contract expires: 2019

Swanny says: He’s a Championship-standard centre-back. Strong in the air, comfortable in possession and cool under pressure. Negotiations to extend his contract should already have started. The defence should be built around him.

Verdict: Keep

STEVEN TAYLOR

Posh apps: 48 (1)

Posh goals: 4

Contract expires: 2019

Swanny says: Hardly made a mistake in the first-half of the season, but he hasn’t had the desired impact on the defence as a whole. I’d keep him, but I wouldn’t expect him to play as many games if recruitment goes well in the summer.

Verdict: Keep

JOE WARD

Posh apps: 10 (6)

Posh goals: 0

Contract expires: 2020

Swanny says: Posh have better players already. They will sign better players as well. I feel a bit sorry for him as he was an unnecessary January purchase in a position Posh already had covered. No chance of getting selected ahead of Maddison or Edwards, if they stay of course.

Verdict: Release