SURVEY: Peterborough United players earnt less than Northampton Town and MK Dons players

Steven Taylor was believed to be one of Posh's highest earners last season.
Peterborough United players earnt an average of £2,248 per week in the 2017-18 season according to research carried out by footy.com

That’s the 11th highest of teams in League One last season.

Champions Wigan (£5,385) emerged with the biggest weekly wage bill followed by sixth-placed Charlton (£4,843) and runners-up Blackburn Rovers (£4,783).

Third-placed Shrewsbury’s average weekly wage was £1,154. Only Walsall (£1,150) and AFC Wimbledon (£1,130) offered lower wages.

Others to pay more than Posh include relegated pair MK Dons (£2,958) and Northampton Town (£2,657) and play-off contenders Rotherham United (£2,846) and Scunthorpe (£2,462).

Footy.com carried out a comparison between footballers’ wages and the average weekly wage of fans. They calculated Posh fans to earn on average £390.10 per week, six times less than a Posh player.

