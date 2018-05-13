SURVEY: Peterborough United players earnt less than Northampton Town and MK Dons players

Have your say

Peterborough United players earnt an average of £2,248 per week in the 2017-18 season according to research carried out by footy.com

That’s the 11th highest of teams in League One last season.

Champions Wigan (£5,385) emerged with the biggest weekly wage bill followed by sixth-placed Charlton (£4,843) and runners-up Blackburn Rovers (£4,783).

Third-placed Shrewsbury’s average weekly wage was £1,154. Only Walsall (£1,150) and AFC Wimbledon (£1,130) offered lower wages.

Others to pay more than Posh include relegated pair MK Dons (£2,958) and Northampton Town (£2,657) and play-off contenders Rotherham United (£2,846) and Scunthorpe (£2,462).

Footy.com carried out a comparison between footballers’ wages and the average weekly wage of fans. They calculated Posh fans to earn on average £390.10 per week, six times less than a Posh player.

That’s apparently the ninth biggest wage gap among League One clubs and fans,