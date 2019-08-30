Sunderland top scorer doubtful for Peterborough United trip and the day Dominic Iorfa stunned the Black Cats (and Posh fans)

Sunderland top scorer Chris Maguire could miss the big League One match at Peterborough United tomorrow (August 31).

Maguire, who scored a hat-trick in last Saturday’s 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon, is struggling with a hamstring issue. Summer signing Mark McNulty also has a hamstring problem.

Former Posh skipper Jack Baldwin is not expected to feature at the Weston Homes Stadium despite an impressive return to action in Wednesday night’s 3-1 Carabao Cup win at Premier League Burnley. Baldwin could leave the Stadium of Light before the transfer window closes on September 2.

Northern Ireland international Will Grigg could play at Posh after ending a goal drought at Burnley. It was his first goal since April.

Posh have only beaten Sunderland once in six Football League meetings, but it was a memorable occasion.

The first meeting took place at London Road during Posh’s historic first season in the second tier of English football in November, 1992 when goals from Tony Adcock (2), Dominic Iorfa, Tony Philliskirk and Gary Cooper secured a 5-2 home win.

Iorfa netted with an outrageous chip.

This fixture finished 1-1 last season when Max Power fired Sunderland into an 88th minute lead before Matt Godden equalised for Posh two minutes later.