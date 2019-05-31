Sunderland once again linked with Peterborough United star

According to a national newspaper report Sunderland are interested in signing Posh star Marcus Maddison.

After yet another strong season with Peterborough United, playmaker Maddison has again been linked with a move to fellow League One side Sunderland this summer. He also attracted transfer interest from the same club 12 months ago.

Now, it has been claimed that after Sunderland’s failure to win promotion to the Championship, they could reignite their interest in Maddison.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said that he is confident that Maddison will remain at London Road this summer, but admitted that if Sunderland’s interest is genuine, it could make for a “tough” conversation.

MacAnthony said on Twitter: “I know their manager liked him a lot. It’s unlikely though due to the cost factor and we wouldn’t want to lose him to a League One rival to be honest. It would be a tough conversation with him if they did ever come in.”

Maddison is a boyhood Sunderland fan, but he seems far more settled at London Road now than he has been previously.

He looked at his deadly best after the return of Darren Ferguson as manager last season so Posh fans will be hoping he can play a part in keeping him at the club.

In 223 games for the club, the attacking midfielder has netted 52 goals, laying on 83 assists.