Sunderland manager takes the blame for late collapse, but feels his team were harshly treated at Peterborough United

Sunderland boss Jack Ross believes his side were harshly treated at Peterborough United today (August 31).

Ross felt the final 3-0 scoreline flattered Posh and that Sunderland full-back Luke O’Nien was harshly sent off after tangling with Ivan Toney.

Charlie Wyke of Sunderland has just been sent off. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Sunderland finished with nine men as striker Charlie Wyke was also dismissed late in the game after collecting a second yellow card. Ross believes his club will appeal O’Nien’s red card.

It’s the first time Sunderland have lost a game by a three-goal margin under Ross. Marcus Maddison scored twice - including direct from a free-kick - with Josh Knight also netting.

“We don’t want to sugar coat today,” Ross told the Sunderland Echo.

“We suffered a heavy defeat. We have had very few of these occasions in the last 14 months so it is sore. We don’t want to say it is acceptable and say it doesn’t matter, but the truth is there is still a long way to go. We are in the higher part of the table, we want to improve on it.

“We have to learn from the bad moments and we can strip back the key moments from today and improve.

“It is a sore one for us. There are days when you need to take your medicine and deal with it. We are disappointed, it is sore but it is a long season and we have opportunities to put a run together and forget about this.

“It is strange standing here because people will have a perception of how the game went after that scoreline,

“We did well first half against a good team away from home, I thought we looked solid defensively and a threat going forward. Conceding from a free-kick aside we would have been relatively happy at half-time.

“We still believed we would win the game after that as well. We were in the ascendendancy and after that things happened in the game that made it nigh on impossible to win the game.

“I think we were hard done by to be a goal down at half-time

“The second goal is on the counter, we have to deal with that better, but we were in the ascendancy.

“Thereafter I take responsibility because of the substitutions I made, the first one in particular because it’s one geared to get us back into the game, because even at 2-0 we believed that we would score.

“Therafter, it’s very difficult because it’s hard enough to change the game, never mind with nine men.”