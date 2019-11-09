Stevenage v. Peterborough United LIVE: Posh aim to progress in the FA Cup

Mark Beevers of Peterborough United in action with Matty Virtue of Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent
Mark Beevers of Peterborough United in action with Matty Virtue of Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent
0
Have your say

Peterborough United begin their FA Cup campaign at League Two Stevenage today (kick-off 3pm).

Posh could face club heroes Craig Mackail-Smith and Paul Taylor but will start as favourites against a side second bottom in the division below.