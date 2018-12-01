Star is urged to stay and help Peterborough United to the Championship

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans has challenged Marcus Maddison to achieve his Championship ambitions with Posh.

Maddison, who has been on the fringes of the Posh side for most of the season, returned to form with a bang with a cracking goal in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon. That was his first goal of the season and his first in open play since February.

Maddison was monitored by Championship clubs Blackburn and West Brom in the summer and there is bound to be more interest in the 25 year-old if he maintains his form until the January transfer window.

But Evans said: “Marcus wants to play in the Championship and he could get there with us. His quality has never been questioned, but his recent performances have shown he has taken on board the need to work hard as well.

“Marcus was outstanding against Wimbledon. He delivered moments of real class.”

Maddison is expected to play in today’s (December 1) FA Cup second round tie against Bradford City.