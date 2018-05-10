SPONSORSHIP: Posh sign a deal with housebuilder Weston Homes

Peterborough United have today (May 10) announced a five-year deal with Weston Homes who will become the title sponsors of the London Road Terrace at the ABAX Stadium with immediate effect.

The deal will see the stand renamed the Weston Homes London Road Terrace and Posh commercial manager Alex Harris is thrilled that the award winning residential developer behind the Fletton Quays apartment project close to the stadium have provided a long-term commitment with the club.

“Everybody that travels to and from the ABAX Stadium can see the wonderful development that is taking shape at Fletton Quays and it is great the team behind that development, Weston Homes, are joining us at the football club as sponsors of the terrace. It shows their commitment to the city and the community and we are delighted to be working in partnership with them,” said Posh chief executive Bob Symns.

Bob Weston, chairman and chief executive of Weston Homes said: “Weston Homes is delighted to be sponsoring the London Road Stand at Peterborough United, and the stand gaining our name and branding. Weston Homes is firmly committed to Peterborough, and we are undertaking major investment in the city with our new £120 million Fletton Quays development by the River Nene.

“Our sponsorship of Peterborough United reflects Weston Homes’ wish to invest and be a partner in the wider community and social life of the city, and we believe the championing of the club is an excellent way of delivering this engagement.”

Established in 1987 and led by Bob Weston, Weston Homes is a multi-award winning residential-led developer which undertakes new build, restoration, conversion and mixed-use projects on brownfield-land sites in inner London and the South East region around the capital.

Each development undertaken is carefully chosen and designed to provide easy access to local shops, leisure and transport amenities. All the locations provide good connections into central London and include inner London sites, suburban projects and residential addresses in or near cathedral cities, commuter hubs, market towns or villages.

You can find out more about Weston Homes by contacting either Tel: 01279 873 333 or visiting their website, www.weston-homes.com