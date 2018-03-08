SPECIAL REPORT: Where does Swanny think Peterborough United will finish?

The race for the League One play-offs is reaching its climax and Peterborough United are one of eight teams chasing the last two places.

We can assume top four Blackburn, Shrewsbury, Wigan and Rotherham are certainties for a top six finish and anyone below 12th placed Gillingham is too far behind. It’s therefore perm any two from eight and here you can check out the remaining fixtures for the leading contenders.

Posh celebrate a goal against Portsmouth in November.

The prediction’s are all the work of Peterborough Telegraph Posh writer Alan Swann!

SCUNTHORPE UNITED

Current position: 5th

Current points: 57

A goal for Bradley Dack in BLackburn's 3-2 win at Posh in December.

Games remaining: 10

v Wigan (a) L

v Shrewsbury (h) D

v Rochdale (h) W

Danny Lloyd celebrates the winning goal as Posh beat Fleetwood 3-2 away from home in December.

v Oxford (a) D

v Plymouth (h) D

v AFC Wimbledon (a) W

v Charlton (a) L

v Walsall (h) W

v MK Dons (a) W

v Bradford (h) D

Predicted points: 73

Predicted finish: 5th

Summary: One win in their last 10 League One matches is cause for concern and that run might grow in the next two fixtures. But they have a decent buffer over the rest and that should prove crucial.

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Current position: 6th

Current points: 53

Games remaining: 11

v Fleetwood (a) D

v Bristol R (h) D

v Charlton (a) L

v Southend (h) W

v Rochdale (a) W

v Scunthorpe (a) D

v Posh (h) D

v Portsmouth (h) D

v Northampton (a) W

v Rotherham (h) L

v Gillingham (a) D

Predicted points: 68

Predicted finish: 8th

Summary: Six League One wins in a row has catapulted Argyle into the top six, but they won’t keep it up for much longer.

CHARLTON ATHLETIC

Current position: 7th

Current points: 51

Games remaining: 13

v Posh (a) L

v Blackpool (a) W

v Fleetwood (h) D

v Plymouth (h) W

v Northampton (a) W

v Rotherham (h) L

v AFC Wimbledon (a) D

v Bristol R (a) L

v Scunthorpe (h) W

v Shrewsbury (a) L

v Portsmouth (a) L

v Blackburn (h) L

v Rochdale (a) D

Predicted points: 66

Predicted position: 9th

Summary: They arrive at Posh with just one win in their last five League One games and they will lose on Saturday to a team expecting a big new manager bounce. Lots of games left, but many of them are very tough.

POSH

Current position: 8th

Current points: 50

Games remaining: 12

v Charlton (h) W

v Bury (a) D

v Oxford (a) W

v Bristol R (h) W

v Rotherham (a) L

v Northampton (h) W

v Plymouth (a) D

v Shrewsbury (a) L

v Rochdale (h) W

v Blackburn (a) L

v Fleetwood (h) W

v Portsmouth (a) D

Predicted points: 71

Predicted finish: 7th

Summary: Posh could have just removed the greatest obstacle to their promotion push. They must win all their home matches as the away games look very tough. I fear Posh will just miss out because of that.

BRADFORD CITY

Current position: 8th

Current points: 50

Games remaining: 12

v MK Dons (h) W

v Wigan (h) L

v Doncaster (a) D

v Gillingham (h) W

v Blackburn (a) L

v Walsall (h) W

v Portsmouth (h) W

v Blackpool (a) D

v Shrewsbury (h) D

v Rochdale (a) W

v Southend (h) W

v Scunthorpe (a) D

Predicted points: 72

Predicted finish: 6th

Summary: Appointing Simon Grayson as manager could prove to be a masterstroke. He will make City hard to beat and he could be the difference in what will be a tight race for sixth. A run of eight League One games in a row without a win should end this weekend.

BRISTOL ROVERS

Current position: 10th

Current points: 49

Games remaining: 11

v Northampton (h) W

v Plymouth (a) D

v Posh (a) L

v Bury (h) W

v Fleetwood (a) L

v Wigan (h) L

v Charlton (h) W

v Blackburn (h) L

v Rotherham (a) L

v Gillingham (h) W

v Southend (a) D

Predicted points: 63

Predicted finish: 11th

Summary: Five wins and a draw in their last eight League One games is better form than most of their rivals. They play lots of their play-off rivals in the last couple of months which could halt their progress.

PORTSMOUTH

Current position: 11th

Current points: 49

Games remaining: 11

v Gillingham (h) W

v Oldham (a) L

v Oxford (h) W

v Walsall (a) D

v Bradford (a) L

v Wigan (h) L

v Rochdale (a) W

v Plymouth (a) D

v Charlton (h) W

v Bury (a) D

v Posh (h) D

Predicted points: 65

Predicted finish: 10th

Summary: Two League One wins in 10 attempts in 2018 is poor form to be taking into the run-in (unless you have a new manager) The rot has set in.

GILLINGHAM

Current position: 12th

Current points: 46

Games remaining: 11

v Portsmouth (a) L

v Blackburn (h) L

v Bradford (a) L

v MK Dons (h) W

v Southend (a) D

v Rotherham (h) L

v Doncaster (h) W

v Oldham (a) L

v Blackpool (h) W

v Bristol R (a) L

v Plymouth (h) D

Predicted points: 57

Predicted finish: 12th

Summary: A great run of form in January seems a long time ago. They’ve only beaten Northampton in their last six League One matches as they head back towards the bottom half of the table.

PREDICTED LEAGUE ONE FINISHING POSITIONS:

1 Wigan Athletic

2 Blackburn Rovers

3 Rotherham United

4 Shrewsbury Town

5 Scunthorpe United

6 Bradford City

7 POSH

8 Plymouth Argyle

9 Charlton Athletic

10 Portsmouth

11 Bristol Rovers

12 Gillingham