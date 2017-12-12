SPECIAL OFFER: Christmas present for Peterborough United fans

Have your say

Peterborough United are offering an early Christmas present for their fans.

For 12 hours on the 12th day of the 12th month, tickets for the League One home match with Bury have been reduced to the level enjoyed by ‘Posh 12s’ members. That offer runs out at midnight tonight (December 12).

Membership of the ‘Posh 12s’ club is also reduced from £15 to £12 until midnight. Members receive discounted admission all season.

The Bury game is a category B fixture so normal matchday adult admission prices are £24 or £20 (advance) and £26 or £22 (matchday).

But matchday admission on December 23 will be:

Seats: Adults £21, senior 60 + £16, under 22s £12, under 18s £7, under 12s £5, under 7s free.

Terrace: Adults £18, senior 60 + £13, under 22 £9, under 18 £5

Bury tickets are available at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.