Siriki was the Peterborough United star according to the match sponsors, while The Peterborough Telegraph reckoned others were equally worthy

Young winger Siriki Dembele was named man-of-the-match by the Peterborough United match sponsors after a 3-1 League One win over Luton Town at the ABAX Stadium today (August 18).

Two-goal striker Jason Cummings and midfielders Joe Ward and Alex Woodyard must have pushed him close.

Aaron Chapman: His handling was generally sound other than a couple of slight slips. Might come off his line to catch crosses more often as he is a giant goalkeeper, but he’s looking pretty safe overall 6

Jason Naismith: He picked his moments when to attack and he usually gets forward with great intelligence. He’s a big strong defender who is going to be hard to pass at League One level 7

Colin Daniel: Did well to intercept many crosses, but he dives into tackles at times when it’s unnecessary. He almost conceded a penalty with a rash lunge (he won the ball though) but was saved from a penalty decision by the intervention of an assistant referee 7

Rhys Bennett: A couple of times in a game he takes a chance at the back which isn’t necessary, but for the most part he’s been big, strong and decisive when balls enter the Posh penalty area. Signs of a commanding partnership with Tafazolli 7

Ryan Tafazolli: Cautioned after getting caught out by Danny Hylton’s persistence, but he was powerful and safe when he needed to be and he made a brilliant block to stop Luton claiming a second late goal 7

Alex Woodyard: He’s a strong defensive midfielder with a knack of reading where dangerous passes are going to drop. Worked tirelessly in this match. Impressive 8

Mark O’Hara: Not seen in possession much and couldn’t get into the penalty area to add to his excellent goals tally. Worked hard for the team though before his second-half substitution 6

Siriki Dembele: He’s only small, but he showed impressive strength and skill to first score a great goal and then set one up for Cummings. Got a bit flash in the second-half, but he’s been the find of the summer so far for Posh 8

Joe Ward: An unsung member of this team. He’s playing with impressive discipline though and he today he also showed good vision to help set up a goal. Good defensive work at times when Posh came under pressure 7.5

Matt Godden: He’s impressively lively and mobile. His partnership with Cummings is most promising. Almost scored with a snapshot at the start of the second half 7

Jason Cummings: Two quality finishes even if the first one was a penalty. He’s a cool customer in front of goal for sure and he does his share of forward running and closing down 8.

Substitutes

Ivan Toney: (for Godden, 73 mins).

Louis Reed: (for O’Hara, 77 mins).

George Cooper: (for Dembele, 83 mins).

Callum Cooke: (not used).

Marcus Maddison: (not used).

Matrk Tyler; (not used).

Josh Yorwerth: (not used).