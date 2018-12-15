SHREWSBURY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Three changes for Posh as they attempt to tame the Shrews

Have your say

Peterborough United have made three changes to their starting line-up for the League One game at Shrewsbury today (December 15)

In come goalkeeper Aaron Chapman,midfielder Louis Reed and striker Matt Godden as manager Steve Evans reverts to the side that started the last League One game at home to Oxford. Conor O’Malley, Mark O’Hara and Jason Cummings all drop down to the substitutes’ bench after starting Tuesday’s FA Cup tie at Bradford City.

Posh are currently fourth in League One just two points off second. Shrewsbury boast former Posh players Anthony Grant and Lee Angol in their squad.

Posh will hope striker Ivan Toney can continue his impressive scoring streak. He’s netted nine goals in his last eight appearances.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Joe Ward, Colin Daniel, Ryan Tafazolli, Rhys Bennett, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Marcus Maddison, Siriki Dembele, Matt Godden, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Jason Naismith, Mark O’Hara, George Cooper, Jamie Walker, Jasion Cummings, Matty Stevens.

Shrewsbury: Steve Arnold, Mat Sadler, Omar Beckles, Luke Waterfall, James Bolton, Greg Docherty, Anthony Grant, Josh Laurent, Ollie Norburn, Aaron Holloway, Fejiri Okenabirhie. Substitutes: Joe Coleman, Ryan Haynes, Shaun Whalley, Lee Angol, Lennell John-Lewis, Alex Gillead, Ryan Sears.

Referee: Michael Salisbury.

Alan Swann is at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.