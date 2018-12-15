SHREWSBURY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Can Posh tame the Shrews?

Have your say

Peterborough United are back on the League One promotion trail today when they visit Shrewsbury (December 15, 3pm kick off).

Posh are currently fourth in League One just two points off second. Shrewsbury boast former Posh players Anthony Grant and Lee Angol in their squad.

Posh will hope striker Ivan Toney can continue his impressive scoring streak. He’s netted nine goals in his last eight appearances.

Alan Swann will be at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.