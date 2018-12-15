SHREWSBURY 2, PETERBOROUGH UNITED 2: Posh snatch a point from a late goalmouth scramble

A last-gasp scrambled goal from Rhys Bennett delivered a point from a 2-2 draw for Peterborough United at Shrewsbury today (December 15).

A 91st minute corner was moved forward by substitute Jason Cummings before centre-back Bennett bundled the ball home to give Posh the most they deserved after a lacklustre second-half display. Perhaps Tuesday’s FA Cup victory after extra time took more out of them than expected, although opponents Bradford City were 4-0 winners today.

Posh had suffered a nightmare start conceding a goal to man-of-the-match Greg Docherty inside 90 seconds before equalising in the 12th minute through top scorer Matt Godden.

Fejiri Okenabirhie looked to have given the home side victory on the hour until the late, late show. Posh goalkeeper Aaron Chapman looked culpable for both home goals.

Posh are now unbeaten in 10 competitive matches, but six of them have been drawn. Godden went on to miss an open goal soon after Posh had fallen behind for the second time.

Questions have started to be asked about the Posh defending so conceding in the second minute just added strength to the conversation.

Docherty picked the ball up 20 yards from goal and was given all the time he required to pick his spot which he did aided by Chapman’s slow dive.

Shrewsbury employed a midfield diamond and that helped them dominate possession in the very early stages, but once Posh realised there was space out wide they started to prosper.

Marcus Maddison was marked by two as he received a pass on the right wing in the 12th minute, but they both stood on his left foot enabling the in-form winger to send over a low right-wing cross with his right which Godden met to steer home from close range for his first League One goal since October 13.

And end-to-end game ensued with Shrewsbury happy to keep testing Chapman from distance and Posh working their way regularly behind the home defence down the channels.

Chapman saved well from Josh Laurent and Ollie Norburn, while Ivan Toney tested Shrews ‘keeper Steve Arnold from close range following a fine Posh move. Joe Ward delivered the cross which Toney just failed to divert past Arnold.

Another good Posh move saw Siriki Dembele feed Colin Daniel and his cross just evaded the lunging Toney. Toney also broke into the home penalty area twice in first half added time, slipping over on the first occasion to the delight of fans not enamoured by his brief spell on loan at this ground, and then forcing Arnold into a fingertip stop.

There was a messy start to the second half until Daniel smashed a shot into the sidenetting from 30 yards, but it was Shrews who forced their way back in front on the hour mark.

In-form Okenabirhie raced beyond the Posh defence, but he was so wide there was little danger until Chapman dashed out to meet him. Okenabirhie took it past him and converted skilfully from a difficult angle for his fifth goal in his last five League One matches.

Shrews continued to press with Okenabiirhie shooting straight at Chapman and Daniel blocking a Norburn shot.

And then out of the blue, 20 minutes from time, Posh managed to string a few passes together between Toney, Reed, Maddison and Ward, but somehow Godden managed to turn the latter’s cross onto the crossbar when unmarked six yards from goal.

Posh sent on their attacking substitutes, but were making little headway until that last-gasp corner.

There was still time for a bit of pinball in the Posh area following a 95th-minute corner before the final whistle.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Joe Ward, Colin Daniel, Ryan Tafazolli, Rhys Bennett, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed (sub Jamie Walker, 71 mins), Marcus Maddison, Siriki Dembele (sub George Cooper, 57 mins), Matt Godden (sub Jason Cummings, 77 mins), Ivan Toney.

Unused substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Jason Naismith, Mark O’Hara, Matty Stevens.

Shrewsbury: Steve Arnold, Mat Sadler, Omar Beckles, Luke Waterfall, James Bolton, Greg Docherty, Anthony Grant, Josh Laurent (sub Shaun Whalley, 62 mins, sub Lee Angol, 87 mins), Ollie Norburn, Aaron Holloway (sub Lennell John-Lewis, 71 mins), Fejiri Okenabirhie.

Unused substitutes: Joe Coleman, Ryan Haynes, Alex Gillead, Ryan Sears.

Goals: Posh - Godden (12 mins), Bennett (90 + 1 min).

Shrews - Docherty (2 mins), Okenabirhie (60 mins).

Cautions: Posh -Cummings (foul).

Shrews - Grant (foul).

Referee: Michael Salisbury 7

Attendance: 5,393 (299 Posh).