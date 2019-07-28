Service created to help the blind ‘see’ Peterborough United matches celebrates its 10th anniversary, but they want more listeners

Peterborough United are gearing up for an exciting new campaign in League One and it signals the 10th anniversary of ‘Soccer Sight’, a unique free commentary service on Posh’s home matches for blind and partially sighted supporters.

‘Soccer Sight’ was launched at the London Road stadium in autumn 2008, but the 2009/10 campaign was the first full season of the service.

With the new campaign starting with a home match on Saturday, August 3 versus Fleetwood Town, blind and partially sighted Posh supporters, as in past seasons, will be able to collect their own individual receiver and headset from the club’s reception area and listen to live match commentary. Equipment must be returned immediately after the game.

Listeners have told the trio of volunteer commentators - Matt Melough, George Brooks and Ashley Martin - how much they appreciate the commentary.

But they believe many more Posh supporters - as well as visiting fans - could benefit from the service. The trio provide commentary on all of Posh’s League and cup matches.

Ashley Martin said: “The commentary can be picked up anywhere in the ground so listeners can still attend the match with their family and friends.

“The feedback we receive from recipients of the service each year is hugely rewarding, but we would like to have more listeners.

“The service is entirely free and in the coming season there promises to be exciting matches as Posh look to make a return to the Championship.”

After collecting the pocket-sized receiver and headset, supporters should pay to enter the ground through the turnstiles in the normal way.