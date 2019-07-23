Serhat showcases his talent for Peterborough United in the ‘Barry Fry’ derby

Teenager Serhat Tasdemir showcased his talent with two goals and an assist in tonight’s 3-0 friendly win at Bedford Town (July 23).

The attacking midfielder, who only turned 19 yesterday, wasn’t stretched by weak opposition in the ‘Barry Fry’ derby - the Posh director football is one of Bedford’s most famous residents - but his attitude and application would have pleased manager Darren Ferguson as much as his goals and creativity.

Frazer Blake-Tracy on the ball for Posh at Bedford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It looked very much like Ferguson fielded his likely back-up boys tonight. If so Tasdemir, Joe Ward, Frazer Blake-Tracy and George Cooper all showed the boss they shouldn’t yet be written out of any first-team plans.

Tasdemir saw an early curler well held by the Bedford ‘keeper before he opened the scoring from close range after fine combination play from Ward and Cooper.

It was soon 2-0 when Tasdemir found Matty Stevens unmarked close to goal and the man-of-the-match made it 3-0 when Blake-Tracy latched onto Cooper’s fine pass and cut the ball back for Tasademir to convert again.

It was 3-0 at half-time, but it could have been twice that as Stevens was twice denied by the home ‘keeper when clean through and Ward hit the inside of the post.

Serhat Tasdemir opens the scoring for Posh at Bedford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It was a stroll in the second-half with Bedford offering little attacking threat. Cooper smacked the crossbar from distance, Stevens was thwarted once more by a busy goalkeeper, as was Mark O’Hara, and Idis Kanu was an inch away from converting Blake-Tracy’s cross.

Posh remain unbeaten in friendlies this summer, but their biggest test by some distance awaits them at Championship side Reading tomorrow (July 24, 4pm kick off).

Posh: Chapman (sub O’Malley 46 mins), Naismith (sub Fosu), O’Hara, Bennett, Blake-Tracy (sub Jones), Ward, Reed, Cooper, Tasdemir, Kanu, Stevens. Subs: Rolt.