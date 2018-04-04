SENIOR CITIZENS EVENT: Ray Smith is the next speaker

Another Posh star from the 1960s is to return to the club to speak to senior citizens.

Following the success of the first ‘senior citizens’ event, when over 50 supporters listened to Peter McNamee and Roy Banham, the club have confirmed that Ray Smith will be doing the talking next.

He’ll be at the next monthly get-together at noon on Wednesday April 25 in the Posh Venue.

Once again, the event is free to attend, with tea and coffee available and no tickets are required.

Organiser and press officer Phil Adlam said: “I was pleasantly surprised to see so many people attend the first event despite the inclement weather and it is great to hear a lot of positive feedback. We will certainly be acting on that feedback to try and improve the experience and look forward to welcoming supporters to the next event.”