Semi-final stages in two T20 competitions with Bourne appearing in both

It’s semi-final week on the local T20 scene as the teams battle it out to reach the finals of the Stamford Charity Cup and Jaidka Cup.

Holders Uppingham are at Bourne tonight (June 17) for a last-four match in the Charity Cup with Market Deeping hosting Barnack in the other semi-final.

And Bourne are also in Jaidka Cup semi-final action on Wednesday (June 19) when they travel to Woodlands, Castor to take on King’s Keys.

Bourne have won two of the last three Jaidka Cups, but lost to King’s Keys in a group match in the competition earlier this summer.

Last season’s runners-up Ramsey are at Peterborough Town in the other Jaidka Cup semi-final. Ramsey beat Town at this stage last season.

FIXTURES

(6pm starts)

Monday, June 17

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP

Semi-finals: Market Deeping v Barnack, Bourne v Uppingham.

Wednesday, June 19

JAIDKA CUP

Semi-finals: King’s Keys v Bourne, Peterborough Town v Ramsey.