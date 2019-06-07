Sacked footballer hoping for a fresh start at Peterborough United

New Peterborough United signing Niall Mason has expressed regret at the incident that interrupted his career and he’s hoping he will now be allowed to make a fresh start.

Mason was sacked by League One rivals Doncaster Rovers midway through last season after admitting a charge of sexual assault. In January he received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for assaulting a woman in 2018.

Mason (22) claims he pleaded guilty on advice from his legal team, advice he now believes was wrong.

The right-back spoke to the Posh media team today (June 7) after a signing a two-year contract with the the club and was keen to ‘clear the air’ regarding his conviction.

“Obviously what happened last season was a big mistake in my life,” Mason stated. “I pleaded as I did on the back of advice from my legal team which they really got wrong, They know they got it wrong,

“I’m upset at what happened, but I want to make a fresh start and look forward to the future because that looks bright.

“I’ve worked with the manager here before and with his coaching staff. We won a promotion together from League Two.

“There were a few clubs interested in me, but Peterborough seemed the best move. I get on with the manager. He’s a winner and his passion for the job rubs off on his players.

“I’m looking forward to a successful season. We have a clear goal this season. There is no hiding from that that and it’s good to have a target we can all work towards.”

Mason can play in either full-back position or as a centre-back. He made over 100 appearances for Doncaster after initially moving to the club on loan from Aston Villa in August 2016. Posh boss Darren Ferguson handed him his Football League debut.

Posh have now made seven summer signings. Mason joins full-backs Frazer Blake-Tracy, Dan Butler, centre-back Mark Beevers, goalkeeper Christy Pym, attacking midfielder Serhat Tasdemir and striker Mo Eisa as new arrivals at London Road.