Rotherham United made it look easy against Peterborough United

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne was confident a big home win was on the horizon and it duly arrived today as Peterborough were battered 4-0 at the New York Stadium.

The Millers moved up to third after dominating the game from start to finish against another depleted Posh side. Posh, who have dropped to sixth, gave them more than a helping hand as Dan Butler and Joe Ward both scored own goals.

All the goals arrived in the second half.

“That was how I want us to play,” Warne enthused. “The game becomes easy if you run past people and get crosses in and we did that today.

“We didn’t get the goal our play deserved in the first-half, but we really stepped it up in the second-half and the rewards came even if we had the bounce of the ball go our way at times.

“We have struggled at home this season, but I knew that would turn and today we were able to field a really strong side and they looked good. We were good off and on the ball.

“I want to send the Rotherham fans home with a smile on their faces and we did that today.”

Rotherham started the day with the third worst home record in League One. Posh haven’t won away from home in League One since October 19.