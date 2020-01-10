RIP to a former Peterborough United player and ‘one of the nicest men ever to grace the local football scene’

Former Peterborough United defender Eric Brookes, who has been described as ‘one of the nicest men to grace the local football scene’, has passed away aged 75.

Eric was mostly a skilful left full-back, but later had a spell at centre back for Posh for whom he made 50 appearances, scoring one goal, between 1971 and 1973.

Eric born in Darton near Barnsley in 1944 and he played for his home town’s first team as a teenager and also represented England Youths several times when they were managed by Billy Wright (1960-1962) before he became manager of Arsenal. In total Eric played 326 times for Barnsley scoring one goal.

He was then transferred to Northampton Town making 81 appearances (scoring one goal) and in 1970 played in the famous FA Cup match versus Manchester United where George Best scored six goals in an 8-2 win for United at the County ground.

Eric then moved on to Posh under manager Jim Iley, making his debut in a 2-0 against Southend United.

Eric was released by Posh boss Noel Cantwell and worked for many years at Perkins Engines. He continued to play in local non-league football and appeared for March Town and Ortonians FC (where he had spells for both clubs as player manager) and also for Perkins and Glinton United. He settled in Glinton after joing Posh.

Eric was co-manager of the Ortonians team that won the Peterborough League Premier Division in the 1993-94 season.

His co-manager Chris Judge said: “Eric was just one of the nicest people you could wish to meet, and one of the nicest to ever be involved in the Peterborough League.”

Eric is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann and his sons Andrew and Mark.