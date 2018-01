REVIEW OF THE YEAR: Peterborough United stat pack for 2017

Have your say

All the statistics from 2017 (all competitions).

Overall playing record

Danny Lloyd bagged a hat-trick in the biggest Posh win of 2017 at Tranmere.

P58 W23 D12 L23 F88 A85

(Home)

P28 W14 D3 L11 F46 A42

(Away)

Anthony Grant picked up more cautions in 2017 than any other Posh player.

P30 W9 D9 L12 F42 A43

Most appearances:

(including subs)

55 Marcus Maddison

51 Andrew Hughes

51 Leo Da Silva Lopes

48 Ryan Tafazolli

44 Anthony Grant

40 Chris Forrester

38 Gwion Edwards

36 Jack Baldwin

34 Junior Morias

34 Jack Marriott

Top 10 goalscorers

21 Jack Marriott

12 Marcus Maddison

11 Junior Morias

9 Danny Lloyd

6 Gwion Edwards

5 Craig Mackail-Smith

5 Tom Nichols

3 Jack Baldwin

3 Steven Taylor

3 Ryan Tafazolli

Biggest wins

5-0 v Tranmere (away, FA Cup)

5-2 v Woking (home, League Cup)

4-1 v Cobblers (away, League One)

4-1 v Bristol Rovers (away, League One)

3-0 v Bury (home, League One)

3-0 v Port Vale (away, League One)

Biggest defeats

0-4 v MK Dons (home, League One)

1-5 v Bury (away, League One)

1-4 v Southend (home, League One)

1-4 v Oxford (home, League One)

1-4 v Chelsea (away, FA Cup)

0-3 v Bolton (away. League One)

Best winning run

4 matches v Bristol Rovers (away), Rotherham (home), Cobblers (away), Southampton U21s (home) & v Woking (home), Fleetwood (away), Bury (home), Bradford City (away).

Longest losing streak

3 matches v Millwall (away), Bradford City (away), Oxford (away).

Best run without a defeat

5 matches v Bristol Rovers (away), Rotherham (home), Cobblers (away), Southampton U21s (home), Doncaster (away).

Longest run without a win

6 matches v Oldham (away), Oxford (home), Cobblers (home), Gillingham (home), Southend (away), Scunthorpe (away).

Biggest crowds (home)

10,251 v Sheffield Utd (League One)

7,621 v Plymouth (League One)

7,061 v Bradford City (League One)

6,617 v MK Dons (League One, January)

6,465 v MK Dons (League One, September)

Biggest crowds (away)

41,003 v Chelsea (FA Cup)

22,590 v Bolton (League One)

21,220 v Bradford City (League One, December).

17,220 v Bradford City (League One, March)

10,551 v Coventry (League One)

Smallest crowds (home)

1,707 v Southend (Checkatrade Trophy)

2,282 v Southampton U21s (Checkatrade Trophy)

2,725 v Barnet (Carabao Cup)

2,745 v Northampton (Checkatrade Trophy)

3,022 v Woking (FA Cup)

Smallest crowds (away)

2,273 v Fleetwood (League One)

2,555 v Rochdale (League One)

2,820 v Bury (League One)

2,975 v Oldham (League One, September)

3,072 v Woking (FA Cup)

Most red cards

2 Jack Baldwin

1 Leo Da Silva Lopes

1 Chris Forrester

1 Anthony Grant

Most yellow cards

10 Anthony Grant

9 Gwion Edwards

9 Ryan Tafazolli

8 Marcus Maddison

6 Jack Baldwin

6 Leo Da Silva Lopes