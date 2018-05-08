REVIEW-OF-THE-YEAR: Most appearances, most goals, most cards for Peterborough United in 2017-18

Have your say

Some stats from Peterborough United’s 2017-18 campaign.

Everyone who made a first-team Posh appearance, including substitute appearances in brackets, in 2017-18 (59 games played).

Posh top scorer Jack Marriott (right) with king of the assists Marcus Maddison.

56 (2) Marriott, 56 (10) Hughes; 53 (0) Maddison; 52 (13) Da Silva Lopes; 51 (1) Taylor; 48 (1) Grant; 46 (1) Tafazolli; 45 (0) Bond; 43 (2) Baldwin; 42 (7) Doughty; 41 (16) Lloyd; 38 (9) Forrester; 33 (1) Edwards; 31 (15) Morias; 30 (2) Shephard; 28 (25) Kanu; 23 (15) Anderson; 18 (8) Ward; 14 (0) O’Malley; 13 (8) Miller; 13 (5) Cooper; 11 (1) Penny; 9 (5) Bogle; 4 (2) Freestone, 2 (2) Chettle: 1 (1) Borg. 26 players used.

Fact: Almost 90% of striker Idris Kanu’s appearances (25 of 28) were as a substitute.

Everyone who scored a goal for Posh in 2017/18 (total 94).

33 Marriott; 13 Lloyd; 12 Maddison; 7 Edwards, Morias; 4 Taylor, 3 Baldwin, Hughes, Tafazolli; 2 Cooper, Doughty, 1 Bogle. Plus four own goals.

Posh midfielder Anthony Grant collected 13 yellow cards in the 2017-18 season.

Fact: Posh defenders contributed 13 goals this season. Posh central midfielders contributed two goals.

Everyone who picked up a red or yellow card for Posh in 2017-18.

Sendings off (5): 2 Baldwin; 1 Grant, Shephard, Taylor.

Cautions (87): 13 Grant, 9 Maddison; 8 Edwards, Tafazolli; 6 Baldwin; 5 Da Silva Lopes; 4 Doughty, Forrester, Miller, Morias, Shephard, Taylor; 3 Marriott, Penny; 2 Bond, Lloyd; 1 Anderson, Cooper, Hughes, Kanu.

Almost 90% of Idria Kanu's Posh appearances came as a substitute in 2017-18.

Posh finished 17th in the League One fairplay table. Walsall finished top, MK Dons finished bottom.

More to come on www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk later