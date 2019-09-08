Revealed! Where the bookies think Peterborough United will finish in League One after hammering Sunderland
Peterborough United hammered Sunderland 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium with two goals from Black Cats fan Marcus Maddison and a Josh Knight srike sinking Jack Ross’ side.
But has the drubbing altered how the bookmakers are predicting Peterborough’s League One season will map out following the memorable victory? Do Bet365 have Posh in the promotion places after beating top-quality opposition? What are the bookies predicting for Darren Ferguson’s men? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out.