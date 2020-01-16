Reports: Marcus Maddison move from Peterborough United to Charlton has been put on ice

Have your say

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison’s potential move to Championship side Charlton Athletic has been put on ice, according to www.londonnewsonline.co.uk.

They report: ‘Charlton Athletic have put their move for Peterborough’s Marcus Maddison on ice after failing to agree personal terms.

The Addicks had an undisclosed bid accepted for the 26-year-old, who has a buyout clause of £2.5million in his contract.

But negotiations with the Gateshead-born playmaker did not see the two parties come to an agreement.

Charlton are still understood to be keen on signing Maddison. It is likely the deal will be revisited later in the transfer window.’