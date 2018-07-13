Reports claim Peterborough United midfielder to be sold for £700k

Peterborough United midfielder Gwion Edwards will join Championship side Ipswich Town for £700,00), according to reports.

The 25 year-old was expected to hold talks with the Tractor Boys this weekend after telling Posh he wanted to move into the Championship.

Posh reluctantly agreed as Edwards was about to enter the final year of his contract at the ABAX Stadium and would have been able to leave for nothing at the end of this season.

Posh director of football Barry Fry had slapped a £1.5 million price tag on Edwards when it became clear he wanted to leave.

Posh have yet to comment on the size of Edwards’ fee or his expected destination and new Ipswich manager Paul Hurst played down the news yesterday (July 14). When asked about a successful bid for Edwards, he replied: “I like the player but that is news to me, although hopefully you’re right.”

Last week Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “Gwion has asked for a move and didn’t want to come on our pre-season tour due to Championship club who want to buy him. A fee has been agreed with them and he has permission to speak to them.

“Myself and manager gutted as we did our best to talk him round, but he is adamant about wanting to leave and play in the Championship as has been obvious for last couple of weeks.

“Gwion is a great lad, but made things clear about this and left me/the club with no choice, but to do the best deal we can with 10 months left on his contract. Sorry Posh fans.

“I was happy to let Gwion run his contract down and I offered to hammer out a new deal in Portugal next week, but he was adamant he wanted to leave.

“He will be replaced should he leave with a target already in mind.”

Posh have already been linked with a ‘special talent’ since Edwards decided to leave. The as yet unidentified player could be revealed during the club’s pre-season trip to Portugal. The squad were due to fly out today (July 15).

Edwards, who had been linked with Championship sides Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn this summer, has made 74 appearances for Posh since arriving from Crawley for an undisclosed fee in June, 2016, scoring 16 goals.

He has started just 48 League One games out of a possible 92 in the last two seasons because of injury.

Crawley have a sell-on clause in Edwards’ contract worth six figures.