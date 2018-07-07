REPORT: Bedford 2, Peterborough United 4: Golden goals galore as Posh win again

Peterborough United players are hosting their own ’goal of the summer’ competition.

They scored three beauties at Bedford today (July 7), a left-foot smack from debutant left-back Tyler Denton, a screamer into the top corner from teenage flier Siriki Dembele and a goal direct from free-kick from trialist Anton Rodgers to add to the fine strikes from Dembele and George Cooper at Stamford earlier in the week.

Gwion Edwards on the ball for Posh at Bedford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It’s now nine goals in two games for Steve Evans’ newly-assembled side, albeit against teams well down the football food chain.

Today’s was a decent effort on a barren playing surface which made ball control tricky. It couldn’t stop Denton driving home from 25 yards to give Posh a 19th minute lead.

Matty Stevens and George Cooper were both denied by the home goalkeeper before the entire XI was changed at the break.

And Dembele, who took five minutes to score at Stamford, was quicker off the mark today, striding forward two minutes into the second half before unleashing an unstoppable shot from distance for 2-0.

It was 3-0 just before the hour when Rodgers boosted his chance of a more permanent stay at the club by smashing a free kick home from 20 yards.

Rodgers struck the bar from another free kick before Bedford pulled a goal back through a Harriet shot from the edge of the area in the 77th minute.

Danny Lloyd restored Posh’s three-goal lead with a tap-in from a Demeble cross in the 81st minute, but Bedford had the last word at least with a goal from Michael Gyasi three minutes from time,

Posh (first half): Aaron Chapman, Tyler Denton, Jack Baldwin, Josh Yorwerth, Jason Naismith, Adam King, Adam Woodyard, Gwion Edwards, George Cooper, Mathew Stevens, Joe Ward.

Posh 2nd half: Mark Tyler, Sam Cartwright, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Colin Daniel, Siriki Dembele, Anton Rodgers, Louis Reed, Mark O’Hara, Morgan Penfold, Danny Lloyd. Unused subs: Lewis Freestone, Kyle Barker.

Goals: Posh - Denton (19 mins), Dembele (47 mins), Rodgers (59 mins), Lloyd (81 mins).

Bedford - Harriett (76 mins), Gyasi (87 mins).