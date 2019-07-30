Released Peterborough United player joins Brighton, youngster joins Kettering, Academy chief joins Sheffield United

Peterborough United Academy graduate Lewis Freestone has joined Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The a9 year-old was released by Posh at the end of last season after eight senior appearances, but none since April 2018.

Sam Cartwright (right) playing for Posh.

Freestone will play for Brighton’s under 23 side after a summer trial. Brighton under 23s are managed by another form Posh player, Simon Rusk.

Freestone said: “This has happened at the right time for me. I would’ve liked to have played a few more games at Peterborough, but in that time, I had three different managers, and it was difficult to get a place in the team.

“Now I can come into this facility with some top coaches, enjoy my football and get some love back for the game.”

Posh have let young centre-back Sam Cartwright join National North League side Kettering Town on loan until January.

Nick Sheppard.

The 19 year-old has been playing for Kettering in pre-season.

Posh Head of Academy Nick Sheppard has agreed to join Premier League side Sheffield United in a similar role. He leaves Posh tomorrow (July 31) and has been replaced by Kieran Scarff.