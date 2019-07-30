Released Peterborough United player joins Brighton, youngster joins Kettering, Academy chief joins Sheffield United

Peterborough United Academy graduate Lewis Freestone has joined Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.
The a9 year-old was released by Posh at the end of last season after eight senior appearances, but none since April 2018.
Freestone will play for Brighton’s under 23 side after a summer trial. Brighton under 23s are managed by another form Posh player, Simon Rusk.
Freestone said: “This has happened at the right time for me. I would’ve liked to have played a few more games at Peterborough, but in that time, I had three different managers, and it was difficult to get a place in the team.
“Now I can come into this facility with some top coaches, enjoy my football and get some love back for the game.”
Posh have let young centre-back Sam Cartwright join National North League side Kettering Town on loan until January.
The 19 year-old has been playing for Kettering in pre-season.
Posh Head of Academy Nick Sheppard has agreed to join Premier League side Sheffield United in a similar role. He leaves Posh tomorrow (July 31) and has been replaced by Kieran Scarff.