REACTION: Evans thrilled by his free-scoring Peterborough United side

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans was purring with delight after watching his side deliver another spectacular free-scoring display at top local semi-professional side Peterborough Sports tonight (July 10).

Posh made light of tough conditions to win 9-0 and make it 18 goals in three friendlies against step four level opposition.

Tyler Denton scores for Posh at Peterborough Sports. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Eight different players found the scoresheet with wing wizard Siriki Dembele netting twice to make it four goals in three 45-minute outings. Tyler Denton, Joe Ward, Danny Lloyd, Mark O’Hara, Morgan Penfold, Gwion Edwards and George Cooper also scored.

“I left the ground, really, really pleased,” Evans said. “It wasn’t easy on a rock hard surface, but we wanted to fulfill a commitment to a club who are good friends and supporters of ours.

“Coming it through it unscathed was a priority, but we did more than that. We played very well for 90 minutes and scored some more terrific goals.

“George Cooper’s was a beauty, Tyler Denton’s was a stunning strike, but I also loved Dembele’s goals. He has fantastic ability.

Young Posh striker Morgan Penfold in action at Peterborough Sports. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We changed things round a bit tonight. We played Tyler a little bit further forward and we gave Morgan Penfold a run out and he did well.

“We would have beaten some higher ranked teams easily the way we played tonight.

“We still have plenty to work on. Certain individuals were sloppy at times, but we are making great progress and we well step it up again at the weekend when we face St Neots and even more when we go to Portugal next week.”

Midfielder Adam King and goalkeeper Conor O’Malley missed the match through injury. King should return at St Neots on Saturday (July 14) when striker Matt Godden whould also play. He was fit to start this evening, but wasn’t risked.