PREVIEW: Will it be a fond farewell for Maddison and Marriott after the Fleetwood match?

Star Peterborough United men Jack Marriott and Marcus Maddison could return to action tomorrow (April 28) in what could be a fond farewell to the club’s fans.

Maddison has missed the last four matches with a sprained ankle - all of which have been lost - while top scorer Marriott missed his first League One match of the season on Tuesday (April 24), a 3-1 reverse at Shrewsbury.

Marcus Maddison could return to acyion with Posh against Fleetwood.

But both men trained this morning (April 27) ahead of the final League One home match of the season against Fleetwood Town (3pm).

It’s widely assumed that Maddison and Marriott will be sold in the summer to help fund the squad re-build planned by manager Steve Evans. Evans received the backing of chairman Darragh MacAnthony following the defeat at Shrewsbury which ended the club’s ambitions of promotion for another season.

“I’ve made my decision on 75% of the current squad,” Evans said. “The board will be told after the final game of the season and then the players will be told.

“We have to do something in the summer about players performing like Real Madrid one week and then the Red Lion the week after.

Posh goalkeeper Conor O'Malley remains on the injury list.

“It’s too late for this season and that’s obviously a disappointment because I wanted to achieve something despite coming in late.

“We will see a Steve Evans-team next season, one that will challenge for promotion, I will fly out to Florida for four days after the final game to see the entire board of directors and hopefully my plans will be endorsed.

“It was good to read the chairman’s statement this week. It was honest, informative and it was complimentary which every manager likes to read.

“For now we want to win our final two games. It’s important to finish the home campaign on a high and then we have a big game in front of a big Portsmouth crowd on the final day.

“We’ve played well for long periods of games recently without winning any of them. We need to play well for even longer tomorrow and this time make sure we pick up the three points.

“But whatever happens in these final two matches the Posh fans will enjoy the summer and then they will have a wonderful time next season.”

Maddison and Marriott will start the Fleetwood game providing they have no reaction to today’s training session,

Goalkeeper Conor O’Malley is still absent with a thigh injury so Jonathan Bond will start tomorrow with 41 year-old Mark Tyler on the bench.

Posh may have to abandon plans for a pre-season tour of Scotland as they would prefer to travel at the time the Scottish League Cup starts.

Posh will arrange a few games against local clubs as part of their pre-season schedule.