PREVIEW: Tough target for Peterborough United

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has set his side a 20-point target from the next 10 League One matches to ensure they are in the thick of the race for the League One play-offs come the end of the campaign.

Posh have 15 League One games left in total starting at Blackpool tomorrow (February 18, 3pm kick off). An average of two points per game would most likely see them comfortably into the play-off places.

Leo Da Silva Lopes is pressing for a Posh recall.

Posh are currently 10th, five points adrift of the top six, but they could drop to 12th if results involving Bristol Rovers (at Wimbledon) and Gillingham (home to Walsall) go against them later today. A win for Charlton at MK Dons would also stretch the gap to the top six to six points.

“We have to make sure we reach the final five games with everything to play for,” McCann said. “And 20-21 points from the next 10 games would do that. We picked up 16 points from the last 10 games so we fell a bit short, but we are all calm. I am calm and the players are calm and I have firm belief in myself, my coaching team and my squad that we will challenge strongly for the top six.

“The players know that talent alone is not enough. Talent is nothing without hard work, It’s about every player working hard and producing their best form in every game. If we do that we have a good chance, but it only takes three to have an off day and results won’t go our way.

“We have to make sure we are looking ahead and not over our shoulders for the rest of the season.”

Jack Marriott's contribuition to Posh has been outstanding this season.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was active on Twitter earlier this week and appeared to lay the blame for an average run of form on defenders and midfielders.

But McCann added: “The forward players have pretty much done their job, Jack Marriott has 24 goals, while Danny Lloyd, Marcus Maddison and Junior Morias have contributed well.

“But we stick together in this team. Everyone has their roles, but when we defend we defend from the front.

“We all respect the chairman’s views and we all welcome his opinions, but we won’t get involved in finger-pointing.

“It’s a tough game for us tomorrow as Blackpool had a great result at Wigan in the week which just shows what can happen in League One. If you’re not on your game you get beaten, it doesn’t matter who you are.”

Teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes is pushing hard for a recall to the Posh starting line-up.

Next 10 Posh matches: v Blackpool (away), AFC Wimbledon (home), Walsall (home), Shrewsbury (away), Charlton (home), Bury (away), Oxford (away), Bristol Rovers (home), Rotherham (away), Northampton (home).