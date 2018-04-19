PREVIEW: The best player in League One is waiting to attack Peterborough United

Peterborough United must contain the best player in League One if they are to get their play-off push back on track tonight (April 19).

Bradley Dack has scored 16 goals for second-placed Blackburn Rovers this season from his attacking midfield position, including two in a 3-2 win at Posh in December.

Steven Taylor (right) scores for Posh against Blackburn in December.

It’s that form that saw him pip Posh striker Jack Marriott to the League One player-of-the-year award - the second time in three seasons the award has been won by Dack.

Posh central defender Steven Taylor is one of the players who will be charged with keeping Dack quiet in the live televised clash at Ewood Park tonight (7.45pm).

“Bradley Dack is one of the main reasons why Blackburn are having such a great season,” Taylor admitted.

“He has a lot of quality, he reads the game brilliantly and he obviously has an eye for goal

Jack Marriott should have won the League One player-of-the-year prize according to teammate Steven Taylor.

“He hurts teams by getting into little pockets. He’s caused so many teams problems this season, but he’s a problem we are capable of solving.

“We will be underdogs tonight, but we’ve responded well this season whenever we’ve been written off. We’re still hurting from our performance against Rochdale last weekend.

“It’s important we keep things tight at the back, but it’s also important we provide our own attacking players with the ammunition to hurt them.

“Blackburn have fantastic attacking players, but we can get at their back four. We caused them problems in the game at our place and we can create mayhem against them again.

“We’ve had our best results this season when we’ve got among opponents. We can’t afford to show Blackburn too much respect by standing off them. We can’t give them time on the ball or they will hurt us.

“We have to ignore the fact the game is on the television as well. We can’t play the occasion, we have to play what’s in front of us. Everyone has to do their jobs properly, making sure we all get the basics right.

“I’ve played at Ewood Park a few times for Newcastle and it’s usually a good atmosphere. I’ve also seen their fans turn on the team if things aren’t going well.

“I even scored a goal there once past Brad Freidal so a repeat of that would be good.

“I’m disappointed for Jack Marriott that he didn’t win the League One player of the year. It’s hard to know what more he could have done. He plays every game, turns up to every training session and hardly misses a shot at goal. Hopefully he can prove his worth by finishing the season strongly.”