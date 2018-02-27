PREVIEW: Tafazolli to miss out as Peterborough United prepare to battle Walsall and the elements

Have your say

Centrel defender Ryan Tafazolli is expected to miss tonight’s (February 27) League One clash with Walsall at the ABAX Stadium.

Tafazolli limped out of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon at half-time with a hamstring problem. Steven Taylor will step in.

David Oldfield will manage Posh against Walsall.

Posh reported a fit playing surface at 9am today, but with snow forecast and freezing temperatures predicted the pitsh will be monitored throughout the day.

David Oldfield will manage Posh this evening following the weekend dismissal of Grant McCann. It’s a big game for the club as a win would move them up two places to eighth, just three points outside the play-off places.

Left-back Andrew Hughes will probably replace teenager Lewis Freestone if he passes a late fitness test on a hip injury. Winger Joe Ward and on-loan striker Omar Bogle are others pressing for a start.