PREVIEW: Peterborough United won’t show any fear at League One leaders

Peterborough United don’t accept they are massive underdogs for tomorrow’s (January 13) trip to League One leaders Wigan.

Wigan are enjoying an unbeaten run of 11 matches and last weekend came within a few minutes of knocking Premier League side Bournemouth out of the FA Cup.

Jermaine Anderson (centre) could start for Posh at Wigam. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But Posh make another above-300 mile round trip - they have travelled 1300 miles in six away games during a hectic run of fixtures since the start of December - in great spirits themselves having followed a superb FA Cup win at Aston Villa last weekend (January 6) with a penalty shootout success at Luton (January 9) to book a place in the quarter-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond is confident self-belief will trump fatigue at the DW Stadium. Posh beat Wigan 3-2 in a cracking League One game at the ABAX Stadium in September, but start tomorrow’s match eight places and 17 points behind the leaders.

“We are coming up against a very good footballing side,” Bond said. “But we are also a good side and we will travel up there full of confidence after a good couple of results for us.

“I don’t want to jinx anything, but we have tended to play better against the better sides this season and Wigan’s wide pitch will suit us as well as them.

“We’re certainly not massive underdogs. Shrewsbury came to our place unbeaten after 15 League One games and we beat them and it’s just important to make sure we play our game against Wigan.

“What we achieved against Aston Villa was very special. I know they made a lot of changes, but we still outplayed a very talented side to claim a big win, one that was thoroughly deserved.”

Bond played down his own role in securing the 7-6 shootout win at Luton on Tuesday. After 13 successful penalties, Bond saved Luton’s seventh spot-kick to book Posh a place in the quarter-finals.

“Goalkeepers always have the chance to be a hero in a penalty shootout,” Bond added. “And when the first three or four sail past you, the pressure does increase a little.

“I was just happy to finally get down on one. We didn’t play very well, but we never looked like getting overrun at any point. We left a lot on the pitch at Aston Villa so we’re just happy to get through.”

Posh are likely to be without teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes at Wigan after he picked up a hamstring injury at Luton.

Michael Doughty or Jermaine Anderson will replace him.